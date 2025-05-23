Southbound traffic is pictured on Memorial Day weekend on I-15 in Sandy on Friday, May 24, 2024. AAA has projected that a record-breaking 45.1 million Americans will be traveling for Memorial Day this weekend.

Memorial Day weekend is coming, and many people across Utah — and the U.S. as a whole — are planning to travel for the holiday to kick off their summer.

AAA has projected that a record-breaking 45.1 million Americans will be traveling for Memorial Day this weekend.

“Many Americans say they’re taking advantage of the long weekend to spend time with loved ones, even if they are staying closer to home amid concerns over travel costs,” per AAA.

The Utah Department of Transportation has also warned of significant delays in specific areas of the state for those driving over the weekend.

Record-breaking travel projected nationwide

Around 45.1 million people are expected to travel 50 miles from home over the weekend, according to AAA’s projections for Memorial Day travel.

The bulk of the travel is expected between Thursday and Monday.

This projection is a 1.4 million traveler increase compared to last year, and would surpass the previous record of 44 million people set in 2005.

How many people will be traveling by car for Memorial Day?

According to AAA, driving is the preferred mode of transportation for holiday travel, with 87% of Memorial Day travelers taking road trips. It is expected that across the country, 39.4 million people will travel by car for the holiday.

Gas prices will also be lower this year than last year, thanks to lower crude oil prices. Last Memorial Day, the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.59; currently, the average is $3.18, per AAA.

“With the unofficial start of summer kicking off the busy driving season, demand is expected to rise, and pump prices may creep up along with it. Gas prices typically peak in the summer and start coming down when schools go back in session in the fall,” per AAA.

How many people will be flying over Memorial Day weekend?

This year, it is projected that 3.61 million Americans will be traveling by plane, almost a 2% increase from last year, when 3.55 million travelers flew, according to AAA. Costs for domestic flights have risen 2% since last year, and the average round-trip ticket costs $850.

An air travel record is not expected to be set this year, but this year’s numbers are expected to be 12% higher than pre-pandemic levels. The record for air travel over Memorial Day was set in 2005 with 3.64 million fliers.

UDOT urges drivers to plan ahead for Memorial Day traffic

The Utah Department of Transportation is warning drivers to be prepared for delays over Memorial Day weekend, significant delays are expected on I-15 and U.S. Highway 6.

On Friday, drivers should expect up to 30 minute delays between noon and 8 p.m. while traveling southbound on I-15 in Salt Lake County, and up to 25 minute delays in the same time frame going southbound on I-15 in the Nephi area. If you are traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 6 during the afternoon and evening, you should expect up to 10 minute delays.

On Saturday and Sunday, drivers traveling from St. George or Cedar City toward Zion National Park will see a delay of 10 to 15 minutes starting at 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Delays up to 55 minutes are expected to be seen on Monday for drivers traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 6 in the late afternoon and evening. There also delays of up to 25 minutes expected between noon and 9 p.m. for those traveling northbound on I-15 in the Nephi area.

UDOT has also launched a new site to help those traveling near Zion National Park, as a part of its Roads to Recreation program. The site provides information and resources.

As the weather starts to warm up, roads and areas that were closed for winter are beginning to be opened up. This week, UDOT announced that Guardsman Pass in Big Cottonwood Canyon is now open.