Thrifting is making a comeback across Utah, as more people are searching for deals and more specifically, hidden treasures.

“I thrifted it” is one of the more common phrases spoken lately. What used to be a unique shopping experience has become one of the trendiest hobbies for teens and adults.

With increasing clothing prices and the rise of fast fashion, many have turned to thrifting to be more environmentally friendly and to save a few dollars. Recent studies have shown that fast fashion accounts for 10% of global CO2 emissions. Thrifting is one of the trendy ways consumers can change the narrative and do their part to reduce carbon emissions.

Utah is the perfect place for thrifting fans. With quirky, vintage and distinct finds all over the place, here’s a list of local thrift stores:

Selling clothes on sites such as Poshmark, ThredUp and Mercari has grown in recent years. Indy Clover, however, gives sellers the chance to sell items in person, without having to be at the store. Locations around Utah have booths available for rent where sellers can sell vintage items, lightly used clothing and trendy accessories. Sellers choose item prices, set up their own booths and get to keep two-thirds of their earnings.

The stores have become a favorite due to their weekly cycle of items and vendors. With different sellers each week, Indy Clover could be the perfect place to make some money off a closet clean-out or to find a unique piece.

Location: Various around Utah

Preloved brands itself on high-quality items at an affordable price. The store is organized to have a boutique feel, making the experience enjoyable and cozy. Organized by vendor type, buyers don’t have to spend hours searching through items that don’t fit or aren’t the right type.

Inspired by the owner’s Finnish roots, the stores are meant to have a clean and tidy feel. Booths are stocked with new vendors weekly, ensuring a constantly rotating supply of trendy items.

Location: Various around Utah

Lilies of the Field has a unique purpose — serving those recently unhoused or released from incarceration. According to the owners, people experiencing homelessness or newly released prisoners can visit the location and get clean clothes for court hearings and interviews.

This store donates all proceeds to other local thrift stores such as Deseret Industries and Savers. Something as simple as clean, nice-looking clothes can make a difference for people on the streets or unhoused.

Location: 1401 S. Main, Salt Lake City

Pib’s is one of the only thrift stores with a year-round costume shop in addition to thrifted finds. For the last 20 years, the store has provided vintage items in a clean and fun environment. Current trends and old-school vibes are the name of the game, and anyone is welcome to sell their clothes to Pib’s.

Items that are not purchased are often given to local donation stores after the selling period.

Location: 1147 S. Ashton Ave., Salt Lake City

Tucked away on Provo’s Center Street, ThriftRx is a creative experience branded as “the prescription” for fast fashion worldwide. Oozing with vintage vibes, the store has trendy vintage finds all year round.

In addition to the clothing, ThriftRx also sells handmade items from local vendors, such as vintage-looking bookmarks, jewelry, and other trinkets.

Location: 47 W. Center Street, Provo

This Lehi-based thrift store is a girly girl’s dream. From humble beginnings as an online store, the vintage-themed shop now has a storefront adorned with all things vintage and dreamy. Items are curated to match the shop’s vibes.

Items are continually being rotated out, ensuring a fresh selection each visit.

Location: 130 W. Main, Lehi

​