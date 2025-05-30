Dancers representing countries from around the world on June 5, 2024. The Multicultural Ethnic Dance Festival is in Salt Lake City on Saturday.

A dance festival that bridges cultures and features performers representing many countries around the world will take place on Saturday.

The Multicultural Ethnic Dance Festival goes from 4-9 p.m. on May 31, and will be held at the Olympic Legacy Plaza at The Gateway, 18 N. Rio Grande St. in Salt Lake City.

“All performers live and work in Utah, making the event a powerful reflection of the cultures that help shape our local communities. This festival is important because it creates a space where people can connect, learn from one another and find common ground through the arts,” said Zeynep Kariparduc of the Emerald Hills Institute, organizer of the free event.

By “honoring each other’s traditions, we strengthen the bonds that hold our communities together,” Kariparduc continued.

The dance groups to perform represent countries from South America, Europe, Asia and Africa.

“This free community event celebrates the power of dance to connect us all, featuring talented performers in colorful traditional attire, mesmerizing rhythms and an atmosphere of joy and unity,” reads event promotional material.

Organizers expect around 3,000 people.