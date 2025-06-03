People drive a RZR at Lone Rock Beach by the shores of Lake Powell in the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area in Utah on Saturday, March 27, 2021.

KEY POINTS President Trump signed a Congressional Review Act resolution to allow off-road vehicle use in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.

The resolution was introduced by Rep. Celeste Maloy and Sens. Mike Lee and John Curtis.

This overturned a National Park Service rule that limited motorized access on 24 miles of road in the recreation area.

Following a signature from President Donald Trump, the use of off-road vehicles and all-terrain vehicles has been restored on roads in the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.

On Tuesday, the president signed a Congressional Review Act resolution, which overturns a National Park Service rule that restricted the use of vehicles on 24 miles of road in the recreation area. The resolution was introduced by Utah Republican Rep. Celeste Maloy and Sens. Mike Lee and John Curtis.

“When Utahns found out that the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area’s Travel Management Plan included nonsensical restrictions on motorized access, they reached out for help,” Maloy said, according to a release from her office. “We took legislative action and, through this CRA, reversed a rule pushed through by the previous administration. Utahns shouldn’t be shut out of decisions that affect their own backyard.”

Overturning a National Park Service rule

Maloy’s resolution was filed under the Congressional Review Act, which allows Congress to overturn agency rules by a simple majority vote in both chambers. This vote has to be done within 60 legislative days of the rule’s submission to Congress.

The CRA also prohibits the agency from issuing a new rule that is “substantially the same” as the overturned rule unless authorized by a new piece of legislation.

“This was a classic case of sue-and-settle policymaking where bureaucrats caved to activists and cut Americans out of the process. That’s not how representation is supposed to work,” Lee said, according to the release.

“I’m proud President Trump signed this CRA into law — making it clear that environmental groups don’t get to dictate our National Recreation Areas through backroom deals. That’s exactly what happened at Glen Canyon, and this law puts a stop to it. If it says, ‘National Recreation Area’ on the map, people should be able to recreate there," the senator added.

What rule was overturned

“Restoring off-road access in Glen Canyon is an important step to ensure our public lands remain open to the people — not closed off by Washington bureaucrats,” Curtis said. “I look forward to getting out to Glen Canyon and enjoying its roads with my fellow Utahns.”

A National Park Service rule went into effect on Feb. 12, restricting the use of ORVs and street-legal ATVs on a 24-mile section of roads in Glen Canyon.

Conservationists had argued the rule protected rare remote locations in the nation, specifically the Orange Cliffs area and other similar areas.

“It’s a dark day for all who love southern Utah and Glen Canyon’s wild places,’’ said Hanna Larsen, staff attorney for the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance, when the legislation was introduced.

The route that will now be opened to vehicles includes an 8-mile section of the Poison Spring Loop and access roads to Lake Powell.