The White House is seen beyond a stage ahead of an upcoming military parade commemorating the Army's 250th anniversary and coinciding with Donald Trump's 79th birthday, Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Washington.

KEY POINTS Flag Day 2025 is expected to be observed with a massive military parade in Washington, D.C. — and hundreds of "No Kings" protests nationwide.

Saturday also marks the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army.

Utah's Army-connected organizations will host an "Army birthday party" at Fort Douglas in Salt Lake City.

Saturday is Flag Day — an annual national observance that, for most Americans, comes and goes with little fanfare.

Held annually on June 14, Flag Day is not a federal holiday. Few people get a paid day off. The mail’s still delivered. And when the observance falls on a weekday, the banks, post offices and government buildings remain open.

But this Saturday’s Flag Day observance will be different — both in Utah and across the country — thanks to an unusual confluence of military history, a Donald Trump-championed military parade and, yes, plenty of looming national tension.

Happy birthday: America’s Army turns 250

Called “America’s First Institution,” the U.S. Army was established on June 14, 1775 — 250 years ago. Since that time, tens of millions of Americans have worn the soldiers’ uniform. The Army remains the largest branch of the U.S. military, with over 443,000 active duty personnel.

Those force numbers are growing. After a period of recruitment struggles, enlistment numbers in the U.S. Army are up — a trend being seen across the U.S. Armed Forces.

The Army’s 250th anniversary events include Saturday’s high-profile, divisive massive military parade in Washington, D.C. The event, curiously, falls on the Army’s historic anniversary, on Flag Day — and on Trump’s 79th birthday.

Workers install security fencing on the National Mall, Tuesday, June 10, 2025, outside the USDA Whitten Building where a large photograph of President Donald Trump is draped, in Washington. | Jacquelyn Martin, Associated Press

Locally, Utah’s Army-attached organizations are hosting a multievent birthday party Saturday at the U.S. Army Reserve Center at Fort Douglas.

Meanwhile, scores of “No Kings” protests are expected across the country, including several in Utah, as counter-observations to the Trump-championed military parade in Washington, D.C.

A massive — and costly — Army celebration

More than 6,000 soldiers, 28 Abrams tanks, 28 Bradley Fighting Vehicles, 28 Stryker vehicles, eight marching bands, 24 horses, two mules and an Army dog named Doc Holliday are expected to participate Saturday in the Army’s Washington, D.C., parade, ABC News reported.

There will also be 50 aircraft flying overhead — including World War II-era platforms like the M4 Sherman tank, the Douglas C-47 transport aircraft and the P-51 Mustang fighter. Cobra and Huey helicopters, too, according to the Army.

The parade will have troops dressed in Revolutionary War garb and then move through the various wars in history, the Army said. As the troops and equipment march through D.C., any aircraft corresponding to that era will fly overhead.

U.S. Army soldiers hold a performance as Washington's Continental Army during the Army Birthday Twilight Tattoo event at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Wednesday, June 11, 2025, in Fort Myer, Va. | Rod Lamkey, Jr., Associated Press

The military parade, which begins at 6:30 p.m. in D.C. (4:30 p.m. MDT), will follow along Constitution Avenue from 23rd to 15th streets and end near the White House, where parachutists with the Army’s Golden Knights are expected to jump on to the Ellipse and offer the president a folded flag.

Staging such an event isn’t cheap.

The Army said it expects to spend anywhere from $25 million to $45 million on this year’s events, although the final tally is expected to be much higher when other costs are factored in, according to ABC News.

The Army, incidentally, will have to pick up the cost for any damage done to roads in Maryland and Washington.

Trump, who had hoped to stage a grand military parade during his first term in office, has said the parade’s price tag would be a bargain.

“Peanuts compared to the value of doing it,” Trump told NBC News.

“We have the greatest missiles in the world. We have the greatest submarines in the world. We have the greatest army tanks in the world. We have the greatest weapons in the world. And we’re going to celebrate it.”

Americans: Mixed feelings about the D.C. military parade

No surprise, the Trump-championed military parade is divisive.

About 6 in 10 Americans say that Saturday’s parade is “not a good use” of government money, including the vast majority of people, 78%, who neither approve nor disapprove of the parade overall, according to the poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Most Republicans polled, around two-thirds, approve of the event, and a similar share sees it as a good use of money, but about one-third say it’s not a good use of government funds, The Associated Press reported.

Democrats, meanwhile, overwhelmingly say the parade is not a good use of public money, as do independents. And while about half of Democrats disapprove of the parade, about half of independents neither approve nor disapprove, suggesting that they may have heard less about it or have less strong feelings about it generally.

A return to military parades?

While military parades are not common in the United States, especially in recent decades, they are not unprecedented over the past century.

The events of World War II prompted a pair of massive parades in New York City.

On June 13, 1942, crowds of people filled the streets of New York City to witness the city’s “At War Parade.”

Thousand of people line streets to cheer on naval units marching on Fifth Avenue in a war parade in New York, June 13, 1942. At lower left is a Grumman "Wildcat" fighter that is flown from U.S. aircraft carriers. | Associated Press

In 1946, another military parade was held in New York to celebrate the Allied nations’ victory over the coalition of Axis powers in World War II. More than 10,000 soldiers with the 82nd Airborne Division reportedly participated alongside dozens of tanks and other military hardware.

President Dwight Eisenhower’s 1953 inaugural parade included 22,000 military service members, according to Smithsonian Magazine.

Army medium tanks move along Pennsylvania Avenue during the Inaugural Parade for President Dwight D. Eisenhower, Jan. 21, 1953, in Washington. Front tanks are turning into 15th Street on way to the reviewing stand set up in front of White House. | Associated Press

The marchers were joined by a cannon capable of firing a nuclear warhead. It was “the most elaborate inaugural pageant ever held,” according to the Eisenhower Presidential Library & Museum.

President John F. Kennedy’s 1961 inauguration took place under the chill of the Cold War. So perhaps it was not surprising to see dozens of missiles paraded for the world — including the Nike Zeus, the Army’s first missile designed to intercept ballistic missiles.

Kennedy waved to marching soldiers and sailors aboard enormous Navy boats being towed down Pennsylvania Avenue. The boats resembled a vessel he commanded during World War II that was rammed by a Japanese destroyer, CNN reported.

Three decades would pass before the nation staged another large-scale military parade.

In 1991, troops marched down Constitution Avenue in Washington, D.C., in a victory parade celebrating the end of the Persian Gulf War.

This view, taken from Arlington National Cemetery, shows troops marching across the Memorial Bridge, with the Lincoln Memorial in the background, in Washington, heading towards the Pentagon during the National Victory Day Parade, June 8, 1991. The celebration to honor Gulf War troops drew an estimated 800,000 spectators. | Greg Gibson, Associated Press

The elaborate celebration, which cost $12 million, drew scattered protests from critics, who said that it glorified militarism.

Utah celebrates U.S. Army history

A collection of Utah-based Army organizations are celebrating their service’s 250th birthday with a public celebration Saturday that will include flyovers, reenactments and plenty of military hardware.

Staged at the U.S. Army Reserve Center at Fort Douglas — 102 Soldier Circle, Salt Lake City — the Utah celebration begins Saturday at 9:30 a.m. and will include a short ceremony highlighted by a helicopter flyover and remarks from senior military and civilian leaders.

After the opening ceremony, attendees can enjoy static vehicle displays, reenactments and historical military demonstrations.

Army Master Sgt. Mark Heyrend, a 102-year-old World War II veteran, and his wife, Donna, look at a “Tanks Grandpa” sign while visiting the Fort Douglas Military Museum with family in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Heyrend served in the Army from 1942-1945 and worked as a stenographer clerk for Gen. George Patton. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

The event is scheduled to last until about 4 p.m.

“Celebrating the Army’s 250th birthday alongside the Tooele Army Depot, Dugway Proving Ground, and Army Reserve highlights the strength that comes when we work together,” said Brig. Gen. Shawn Fuellenbach, commander of the Utah Army National Guard.

“We each bring something unique to the fight, each of us part of the same mission with a purpose that is timeless and clear.

“This moment is about recognizing our history and how far we’ve come together. I’m proud to celebrate this milestone with teammates who exemplify what it means to serve.”

Also happening Saturday — scores of ‘No Kings’ protests

Expect the Washington, D.C., military celebration to share national headlines Saturday with broad coverage of spirited “No Kings” protests.

People take part in the "No Kings Day" protest on Presidents Day in Washington, in support of federal workers and against recent actions by President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, by the Capitol in Washington. | Jose Luis Magana, Associated Press

Trump administration opponents are organizing rallies in hundreds of cities on the same day as the D.C. military parade.

“President Trump wants tanks in the street and a made-for-TV display of dominance for his birthday. A spectacle meant to look like strength. But real power isn’t staged in Washington. It rises up everywhere else,” according to the No Kings website.

“‘No Kings’ is a nationwide day of defiance. From city blocks to small towns, from courthouse steps to community parks, we’re taking action to reject authoritarianism — and show the world what democracy really looks like.

“We’re not gathering to feed his ego. We’re building a movement that leaves him behind.”

In Utah, “No Kings” protests are scheduled at Salt Lake City’s University of Utah in the morning and at Pioneer Park in the early evening.

According to the “No Kings” website, similar rallies are expected Saturday in Park City, Heber City, Provo, Price, Ephraim, Moab, Boulder, Cedar City and St. George.

The group’s website states that “nonviolent actions” is a core principle.

“We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events.”

Weapons, the group added, don’t belong at the “No Kings” events.

Military recruiting surging

The Army has more to celebrate this month beyond its 250th birthday.

Earlier this month, the service branch announced it had already met its 2025 recruiting goals for active duty — signing contracts with more than 61,000 future soldiers.

New recruits participate in the Army's future soldier prep course that gives lower-performing recruits up to 90 days of academic or fitness instruction to help them meet military standards, at Fort Jackson, a U.S. Army Training Center, in Columbia, S.C., Sept. 25, 2024. | Chris Carlson, Associated Press

This year’s goal is more than 10% higher than the 55,000 recruits targeted in fiscal 2024, demonstrating a surge in interest and enthusiasm for Army service, according to the Army.

Recent recruiting momentum has seen average contracts per day exceeding last year’s levels by as much as 56% during the same period.

“I’m incredibly proud of our U.S. Army recruiters and drill sergeants,” said Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll. “Their colossal efforts and dedication to duty helped the U.S. Army accomplish our FY25 annual recruiting goal a full four months ahead of schedule.”

Similar upward recruiting trends are being seen in the Navy and the Air Force.

So why is military recruitment up? It’s debatable.

The current administration has cited a surge in patriotism following Trump’s return to the White House, but others counter that the recruiting uptick was happening before January’s transfer of power.