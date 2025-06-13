The Utah Scottish Festival and Highland Games starts Friday and will be held at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City. The photo shows last year's festival.

Scottish athletics, dancing and bagpipes take center stage at the Utah State Fairpark as part of the Utah Scottish Festival and Highland Games, now in its 50th installment.

“It’s pretty typical of what you’d see at a Scottish Highlands festival anywhere in the world, including Scotland,” said Alisa Scott, secretary of the Utah Scottish Association.

Activities start Friday, June 13, at 5 p.m., when gates at the Fairpark in Salt Lake City open and continue Saturday, June 14, and Sunday, June 15. Tickets for the three days of activities are $28 for adults, fees and taxes included, while those 11 and under get in free.

The event features world-class performers, musical acts, activities for kids and much more.

“This 50th celebration honors not only the Scottish heritage of our community, but also all of the volunteers who have put in countless hours to make this festival possible,” said Mary McLarty, president of the Utah Scottish Association. Organizers say the event draws thousands of visitors and participants each year from around the country.

Athletic activities specific to Scotland, including sheaf toss competitions, will be on display, featuring amateurs and masters. In sheaf toss competitions, participants toss a bag of straw using a pitchfork as high as they can. “Witness feats of strength from 150 competitors per day, including several record-setting athletes and world champions,” reads the event website.

There will be strongman competitions, highland dance performers, bagpipers and drummers and much more.