Jeremy Coates, right, dressed as a continental artillery soldier, touches off a replica Revolutionary War light 6-pounder cannon during an open house and reenactment celebrating the U.S. Army’s 250th Birthday at Fort Douglas in Salt Lake City on Saturday, June 14, 2025.

KEY POINTS Utahns gather at Fort Douglas Saturday to celebrate the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary.

Local military leaders salute the rich history connecting the Beehive State and the Army.

Daylong event featured Army band, military history displays, speeches — and a giant birthday cake.

FORT DOUGLAS — While much of the nation’s attention Saturday was focused on the massive military parade in Washington D.C. — along with an estimated 2,000 “No Kings” protests nationwide — many Utahns opted to enjoy a sunny morning celebrating the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday.

That milestone — 250 years — carries great weight, observed Brigadier General Shawn Fuellenbach, commander of the Utah Army National Guard.

“It speaks to generations,” said the general.

“It speaks to the timeless principles that have carried our army from the greens of Lexington and Concord, to the mountains of Afghanistan, to the trenches of France, to the dusty roads of Iraq, to right here in Utah.”

Staged Saturday on the grounds of the U.S. Army Reserve Center at Fort Douglas, the event’s opening ceremony included all that’s needed for a proper military birthday party — including an Army band, a helicopter flyover, several patriotic speeches and, of course, a big cake.

Jennie Taylor — whose husband, Army Major Brent Taylor, was killed during a 2018 deployment to Afghanistan — said during her remarks Saturday that she relishes reminding others that the Army is actually a year older than the United States.

“We had to fight to become a country … and it all began with the United States Army,” she said. “And that’s why we have what we have — and the freedoms we hold so dear.”

For Taylor, June 14th is a beloved day for many reasons: It’s Flag Day. It’s the Army’s birthday. And it’s also the day when Brent Taylor proposed marriage.

“Three days later, he and I walked hand-in-hand into the Draper headquarters building of the Utah National Guard, where he raised his arm to the square and took an oath of enlistment as a brand new Private First Class in Utah’s Army National Guard.”

Taylor spoke of the fundamental, historic link between American soldiers and their families.

“So thank you to the brave men and women in uniform who, for 250 years, put on that sacred cloth in their day-to-day clothing to go to fight those battles,” she said.

“And thank you to every family member who’s loved them and supported them and worried about them.”

Army strength: “The spirit of our people”

In his remarks, Fuellenbach, saluted Fort Douglas — calling it a lasting symbol of the federal presence in Utah and a link between the state and the broader mission of national defense.

“For over a century, Fort Douglas has trained soldiers and served as a hub of readiness for our army.”

Next year, the land making up Fort Douglas is expected to be turned over to the neighboring University of Utah.

In exchange, the school is building a headquarters for the Army Reserve at Camp Williams in Bluffdale.

Fuellenbach spoke of the sprawling history of the National Guard, which is the oldest military organization in the United States. The Guard’s “legacy of service to one’s neighbors” was established by ordinary folks who were compelled to defend freedom.

“You are a part of this story, too,” he added.

“Our soldiers come from your classrooms, from your neighborhoods, from your congregations. They are your sons and daughters. They are your co-workers and your friends. Partnership between citizen and soldier is what has kept the Army strong for generations.

“It’s what binds us to our history, and what carries us into the future.”

The strength of America’s military, Fuellenbach concluded, does not come from might — “but from the spirit of our people.”

Saluting those supporting America’s soldiers

Colonel James Harwell, commander of Dugway Proving Ground (DPG), said in his remarks that he is “a proud inheritor” of all who answered the call to action and arms.

But there are many others who built that legacy in the Army’s opening days.

“We often forget it wasn’t just the soldier who fought for that freedom — it was all those who supported them,” said Harwell. “Not just the families, but all those who worked so hard to deliver the arms and the ammunition and the food to sustain an army against the most professional, most powerful army in the world.”

Harwell added he is honored to lead all serving today at Dugway Proving Ground — which is responsible for testing and evaluating nearly all of the military’s chemical and biological defense equipment and capabilities.

“So many of Utah’s sons and daughters continue to answer not the call to arms — but the call to action,” he said.

DPG has supported the mission of the U.S. Army for almost a third of its existence through the delivery of training and new material solutions, he added, “that allows our army to not just fight where they’re told — but to win where they fight.”

Utah’s long-established Army ties

The commander of Tooele Army Depot, Colonel Luke Clover, noted that the U.S. Army’s story was not written solely in the halls of Congress or in distant battlefields.

“It’s written right here in the heart of the communities of Utah,” he said.

“Our local bases have always been more than just military installations. They are a vital part of the fabric of the state.”

Clover marveled at the bond that’s been forged between the Army bases operating in Utah and their surrounding communities.

“These installations are not just a place where the Army operates, it’s a community that embraces the Army and the state here as its own,” said Clover.

“We’re celebrating a legacy of service, a tradition of excellence, and a partnership that has stood the test of time. We’re honoring the men and women who have worn the uniform — as well as the families and friends who have supported them every step of the way.”

An outdoor ‘Army Birthday’ museum

The grounds of Fort Douglas doubled as an Army museum on Saturday.

Displays stretched across the yard honoring various eras of Army history — including collections of weaponry, uniforms, mess kits and even decades-old paystubs.

Attendees such as Chase Smith and Victoria Kimber could have enjoyed a warm Saturday in June in many ways — but they wanted to spend a few hours formally commemorating the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary.

A Syracuse resident and member of the Utah Army National Guard, Smith said his family enjoys Army connections stretching back to the Revolutionary War.

He’s chosen to continue that family legacy “to continue to bring this great nation to prosperity and to defend the rights for all of those who may disagree or agree with the policies that are going on today.”

Smith was recently deployed in Djibouti, Africa, “for 10 very hot months.”

A BYU-Idaho student, Kimber said Saturday that she was eager to learn more about the mission of the U.S. Army.

“And my grandpa served in the Army, so this all ties me a bit closer to that.”