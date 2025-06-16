The front page of the Deseret News on June 15, 1995, as Utahns awaited the word of whether Salt Lake City and the state would host the 2002 Winter Olympics.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

Thirty years ago today, Utahns began their Olympic legacy.

The quest to host an Olympic Winter Games had been dreamed about for many years. Previous bids had been started, and this time around, Salt Lake City was the favorite to earn a nod.

But nothing was for sure, so there was plenty of nervous energy on the morning of June 16, 1995, as International Olympic Committee members met in Budapest, Hungary, to award the 2002 Games.

And so on that day, according to Deseret News accounts, for the first time ever, a city bidding for the Olympic Winter Games beat its competition in the first round of balloting by the International Olympic Committee.

Fifty-four of the first 92 votes cast that day went to Salt Lake City.

Back in Salt Lake City, thousands of people on the grounds of the City-County Building spontaneously shouted with joy on news of the successful 2002 Winter Olympic bid.

There had been challenges along the way, an Olympic scandal with some IOC delegates that served as a catalyst to overhaul how the International Olympic Committee chooses where the Games will go.

Thousands turned out in front of Salt Lake's City and County Building to watch the announcement of the host of the 2002 Winter Olympics on June 16, 1995. | Scott G. Winterton

“After this scandal, I believe that the IOC as a whole must accept that the system needs to change and that we can’t continue like this,” IOC President Juan Antonio Samaranch told a Swiss newspaper as the years went by.

The next 6½ years flew by, and in February 2002, Salt Lake City and northern Utah hosted an amazing Olympic Games.

And now Utah will host the 2034 Games, another feather in the cap of the Beehive State.

Salt Lake Mayor Deedee Corradini shakes Juan Antonio Samaranch's hand in Budapest after winning the bid in 1995. | Tom Smart, Deseret News