A black bear has been killed in Garfield County after biting a man who was sleeping in a cot.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources says the incident happened Tuesday in the Bryce Woodlands community sometime between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. A man who was sleeping in a cot was woken up by a black bear who wandered into his area.

“The man initially stayed still in hopes the bear would move on and leave the area, but the bear approached the man and bit him on the arm,” DWR said in a prepared statement.

The man was taken to a hospital in Panguitch, where he was treated and released.

KSL.com has reached out to DWR for more details about how the man held the bear off after the attack, or whether the bear left on its own.

DWR biologists and Department of Natural Resources officers went to the area Wednesday afternoon and were able to track down the bear about 1 p.m.

“The bear, a male, had shown aggressive behavior and injured a person, so per DWR policy, it was euthanized and then submitted for disease testing,” the department stated.

As a safety reminder to others, the DWR says those who come across black bears should “stand your ground. Never back up, lie down or play dead. Stay calm and give the bear a chance to leave.” The department also recommends having bear spray or some other kind of deterrent.

Furthermore, DWR officials say people cannot outrun or out climb a black bear and don’t recommend trying it.

“If a bear stands up, grunts, moans or makes other sounds, it’s not being aggressive. These are the ways a bear gets a better look or smell and expresses its interest,” the department stated. “If a black bear attacks, always fight back. And never give up. People have successfully defended themselves with almost anything: rocks, sticks, backpacks, water bottles and even their hands and feet.”