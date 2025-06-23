Britt Stokes, owner and operator of Stokes Auto Spa, will travel to Seattle in July to help preserve some of the nation's most iconic and historic aircraft.

Britt Stokes, owner and operator of Stokes Auto Spa in Lindon, has recently been extended the opportunity of a lifetime. His 10 years of detailing experience have paved the way for him to be chosen for the Air Force One Detailing Team.

Stokes’ love of detailing and preservation began years ago when he was looking for a job as a college student. On a whim, he joined Doug Smith in American Fork to work on detailing cars and ensuring they were properly taken care of. Eventually, he became the in-house detailer and fell in love with the business.

“It’s like an instant gratification where you can actually see the process unfolding before your eyes,” Stokes said. “Another thing I really enjoy is working with clients. … Seeing the smile on their face is something I love seeing time and time again. I think that is why I’ve been doing it for 10 years.”

After working for various detailing companies for years, Stokes decided to no longer pursue his pre-med degree at UVU and instead focus entirely on detailing. He bought out a local detailing company and expanded to include window tinting, paint protection, film services and any other car need. His company, Stokes Auto Spa, has now become a reliable and customer-favorite business in the area.

Still, Stokes had a dream outside of his business. He wanted to help preserve aircraft on the Air Force One Detailing Team. Being chosen for the elite group took years of hard work.

Ran by Renny Doyle, the detailing team has to be at the top of its game in all areas. For 22 years, the group has helped to preserve and detail historic aircraft at the Museum of Flight in Seattle.

Applicants for the team had to be admitted to the Detail Mafia. Admission to the group included a five-day advance training course, working with the group for a minimum of 24 months, showing frequent attendance and overall proving skill in the detailing area. After completing all of the requirements, Stokes applied for the program. With 160 members, only 35 would be selected for the team.

For the last decade, Britt Stokes has perfected his detailing skills. His recent selection for the Air Force One Detailing Team represents the culmination of his years of hard work and certifications. | Stokes Auto Spa

On a stressful Zoom call, Stokes was informed that he would be on the team.

“It’s very humbling. You have to take a step back and realize you are working shoulder to shoulder with some of the top names in the industry,” Stokes explained.

All members of the detailing team are volunteers, paying for their own way. The volunteers will work together from July 6-13 to preserve some of the most iconic aircraft in history, according to Stokes.

He said the group will have the chance to work on the Boeing VC-137B SAM 970 “Air Force One,” B-29 Superfortress “T-Square 54,” Concorde G-BOAG “Alpha Golf,” Boeing 727 “Serial No. 001,” Boeing 747 “RA001 Serial No. 001,” and Lockheed 1049G Super Constellation “Connie.”

One of the most iconic aircraft, the specially built Boeing 707-153 known as SAM (Special Air Missions) 97, carried important figures such as Presidents Dwight D. Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy, Lyndon B. Johnson, Richard Nixon and others. The aircraft also carried then-Vice President Johnson to Dallas following the Kennedy assassination.

Through the work, Stokes hopes to promote history and unity throughout the nation.

“I’m a big fan of history … whether it’s an airplane or a museum, I think it is important that people know their history,” Stokes said. “It can be a bonding experience for people with different perspectives to take a look at history and be unified by what you see.”

He hopes that the project can also bring the team together in a unique way. As a first-time team member, Stokes is eager to get into the action and begin work.

“I think seeing people from different states, walks of life and backgrounds working together to build a project could be a symbol of what our nation could do,” Stokes said. “It can help us recognize our differences and see how they can help us build a strong nation.”

Stokes and his business are thankful to the family, friends and larger community that have supported them on this endeavor.

“We wouldn’t be here without the support of our community,” he said. “If we didn’t have clients that trusted us with their cars, this wouldn’t be a goal I would be able to fulfill. ... Thanks to everyone for your trust and for the community in giving back to the project.”

Visit the Stokes Auto Spa Instagram page to follow along on Stokes’ journey of preserving the iconic aircraft.