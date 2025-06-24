Molly Hart, state superintendent of public instruction, poses for a portrait in her new office that she is moving into at the Utah State Board of Education in Salt Lake City on Monday, June 23, 2025.

KEY POINTS Veteran educator Molly Hart was recently hired as Utah's state school superintendent of public instruction.

Hart previously served on the Utah State Board of Education.

The new superintendent regards disruptions happening across education as opportunities to better serve Utah kids.

Molly Hart’s new seat at the Utah State Board of Education monthly meetings is just a few steps from the one she previously occupied — but much has changed in recent weeks for the veteran educator.

For over four years, Hart was a USBE member, most recently serving as its vice chair. Now she’s sitting in the board room seat reserved for the state superintendent of public instruction.

Hart jokes that she’s simply trying to inch closer and closer to the board room’s thermostat. But her goals and objectives as the USBE’s newly appointed chief executive officer go far beyond board room climate control.

She’s now been on the job as superintendent for a couple of weeks, fueled by an exhaustive energy that’s to be expected at a moment of historic disruption in education happening in Utah and across the country.

“I feel very lucky and privileged to be able to serve in this way,” she told the Deseret News. “But I’m also tired. I want to do all the things — but most of all, I want to listen and learn.

“I am trying to be in as many positions or places that I can where I can listen and learn.”

Molly Hart, state superintendent of public instruction, answers interview questions in her new office at the Utah State Board of Education in Salt Lake City on Monday, June 23, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Message to educators: Never stop learning

Succeeding Sydnee Dickson as Utah’s top K-12 education administrator was not listed on Hart’s career agenda when the Michigan native relocated to the Beehive State in 2012 to be the principal of Sandy’s Mount Jordan Middle School and, later, at Albion Middle School.

“I didn’t expect to be in Utah for a long time,” she said. “We thought it was a stop along the way.”

But the Republican’s tenure across multiple corners of Utah’s public education community now offers her insights from within the classroom, the principal’s office and the school board meeting room.

She’s been a teacher and an administrator at both a traditional public school and a charter school. Most recently, she served as the executive director of Summit Academy, a K-12 charter school with multiple campuses in Salt Lake County.

Hart’s also an avid quilter and reader, and relishes any opportunity to polish her golf game on one of Utah’s links.

But despite her wide professional background, Hart remains in perpetual learning mode for all things K-12 education. “The minute you step out of the classroom or out of a school, you really are obsolete,” she said. “If you don’t keep listening to the people that are still in those positions, then you’re done.

“You have to keep your ear to the ground and listen. Things change so quickly, and the realities of the classroom in the school are so complicated that if you think that you understand them just because you’ve been there before, you won’t be effective.”

Changes in Utah classrooms are happening in rapid, real time, she agreed. And they typically reflect what’s happening in society.

“It’s no small coincidence that we’re seeing (classroom) issues with behavior — and we’re also seeing issues of unrest in communities,” she said. “There’s a connection there. So as we at USBE are here to support and lead the public school system in Utah, you have to take the realities under consideration.”

Students attend second grade class at Manti Elementary School in Manti on Monday, March 24, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

So what’s keeping Superintendent Hart up at night?

Hart’s optimistic about the emerging opportunities for Utah’s school kids. But she acknowledges the challenges.

Counted among those challenges are classroom misbehavior, chronic absenteeism and local boards trying to determine how to meet the diverse needs and expectations of their respective communities.

“We don’t have the luxury of having a defined, narrow understanding of what a school should look like or what a school should accomplish — and because of that, it’s challenging,” she said.

“It’s challenging our boards, our principals, our teachers and our communities to make decisions, and it’s hard.

“And that’s why you see things like school choice, because we don’t have agreement.”

Hart: Don’t fear school choice

It’s impossible to examine K-12 education across the country today and not encounter spirited debates on school choice and attendant issues such as vouchers and charter schools. Those debates in Utah are happening on Capitol Hill, in the courtrooms and, of course, in Utahns’ kitchens and living rooms.

But Hart’s not afraid of school choice. It’s a reflection, she said, of the freedoms valued in American society. “Choice, when managed, is something that can strengthen the system. Choice is opportunity.”

She defends parents’ rights to choose an option outside of state-funded education.

“But for any child or family in Utah, I want the public education opportunities and choices to be absolutely top notch.”

Hart added that school choice is rarely nonlinear for Utah students. Many kids now being homeschooled will likely be enrolled in a traditional public school or charter school at some point. Others might move between schools to best meet their respective needs.

“We have a responsibility to make sure that there are different options for different families at different stages and in different situations — and to make sure that all of those options are exemplary.”

“Choice,” she added, “doesn’t scare me.”

Managing changes to the U.S. Education Department

In March, President Donald Trump signed an executive order seeking the elimination of the Education Department and pledged to move all things education “back to the states where it belongs.”

And earlier this month, the department’s 2026 budget request included billions of dollars to be cut from its 2025 appropriation.

Trump has vowed that traditionally funded education programs such as Title I and the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) would continue to serve students from low-income families and those with special needs.

But some worry changes to the federal agency will harm Utah students.

Hart is attuned to the educational disruptions happening in Washington, D.C., but she views them as opportunities for improved services for Utah schools. “I have never seen a problem that was better solved further from the actual boots on the ground. So I believe that there are some opportunities if, in fact, the U.S. Department of Education closes.”

Hart added that there has been plenty of talk and proposals about anticipated changes. “But when it comes down to it, the things that would affect a classroom are sitting in policy, and I haven’t seen policy changes.”

“So I remain optimistic that as this all shakes out, in whatever way, that Utah will be poised to see it as an opportunity and make things even better for our children and families.”

Hart repeats one of her favorite phrases when she considers uncertainties in education: You can’t stop the waves — but you can learn to surf.

“That’s the responsibility that we have as a state education agency.”

Hart also believes that Utah’s education system is better equipped to manage disruptions than many other states because it is less burdened by bureaucracy and is “very close to the people.”

Supporting Utah teachers

When asked about how USBE can support public school teachers in 2025, Hart said it is essential that classroom educators feel they have a voice.

Teachers, of course, need to be paid at a competitive wage.

“But once those needs are met, teachers (will still) burn out if their voices aren’t heard and if there’s a mismatch between what’s happening and what needs to happen in the classroom for their students to achieve.”

Communication with teachers, added Hart, remains essential.

“We have to be clear in our expectations. Clear about their lanes. We have to provide teachers with resources. We have to hear their voices and hear them as professionals — and then let them do their jobs.”

What would a ‘Parent-Superintendent Conference’ with Superintendent Hart look like?

If time allowed, Hart would enjoy sitting down with every Utah parent whose child is being served by the USBE.

Her advice for moms and dads is timeless:

“First, read with your children and read widely with your children,” she said. “Spend time and ask more questions than you give statements. Listen and learn from your child just as much as your child learns from you.”

And, she added, don’t apologize for being the grown-up in the room. “Don’t be afraid to be the adult and to set boundaries.”

Lastly, parents need not operate from a place of fear.

“When you fear the world, you share that with children and then they become fearful,” Hart said. “And then they don’t see the beauty, and they really struggle.

“I think that fear is where so much of the mental health issues come from. So don’t forget to stop, see the beauty, ask questions and enjoy the road.”