KEY POINTS Utah is considered the fourth best state for road trips in the United States.

One metric where Utah excelled in was "access to scenic byways," ranking third behind California and Oregon.

Affordability enhances Utah's appeal due to pricing of its three-star hotel range.

Despite its mighty national parks and several stunning state parks, Utah’s main attraction may be its roads, more specifically, its scenic byways.

A new report by WalletHub evaluating the best states for road-tripping designated Utah fourth in the nation in an overall ranking based on cost, safety and activities.

The Beehive State performed well across the board, excelling in one key metric, “access to scenic byways,” where it ranked third, just behind California and Oregon.

West Coast states might boast more scenic byways, but Utah, with a below average price of three-star hotel rooms, offers affordability.

“The best states for summer road trips therefore are those that keep costs low while providing the best driving experience and most fun activities,” Chip Lupo, WalletHub analyst, said.

In that regard, Utah has plenty. Home to the second most-visited national park in the country — Zion National Park — summers in Utah offer a wide range of outdoor activities that include hiking, swimming, biking, river rafting, camping, fishing and driving, i.e., road-tripping.

Roads that are destinations: ‘All-American Roads’

A motorist travels on the Alpine Loop Scenic Byway with a view of the fall colors on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

It is exactly Utah’s diverse landscape that paved the way for iconic roads and memorable driving experiences. Its scenic byways traverse mountains, deserts, canyons and forests.

A scenic byway is a designation that recognizes outstanding roads. The Transportation secretary grants this recognition through the Federal Highway Administration.

Roads in this category must have at least one of six “intrinsic qualities”: archeological, cultural, historic, natural, recreational and scenic.

The features that define the road’s intrinsic quality are recognized throughout the region and are considered regionally significant.

Today, there are about 184 national scenic byways in 48 states. Utah has nine of these.

Some roads are more iconic than others. The highest recognition a road can earn is the label “All-American Road,” which highlights roads that are exceptional. Roads in this category are considered a “destination unto itself,” and they meet at least two intrinsic qualities that are nationally significant.

A section of Highway 12 is seen from the Head of Rocks overlook, about 10 miles east of Escalante. | Steve Greenwood, Garfield County Office of Tourism

State Route 12 — ‘A Journey Through Time Scenic Byway’

Nestled between two of the “Mighty Five” at each end — Bryce Canyon and Capitol Reef national parks — and many “hidden gems” along the way, this 123-mile road is Utah’s All-American Road.

This iconic road, which can be driven in about three hours, earned its nickname from the millions of years of natural and human history in its geological blueprint.

From limestone pinnacles in the arid desert to a high forested plateau near the road’s 9,000-foot summit to remnants of a prehistoric village, state Route 12 offers an unparalleled driving experience.

On a clear day, travelers can see more than 100 miles into Colorado and Arizona, according to the National Scenic Byway Foundation’s website.

And this is just one of the many roads in Utah that are as memorable as the destinations.

Utah also counts another 29 scenic byways designated by the state’s own byway program. They are designed to encourage exploration with trailheads, overlooks and opportunities to experience local culture.

Complete list of byways in Utah