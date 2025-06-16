Alex Wiest, center, is celebrated as the Zion Canyon Shuttle System's 100 millionth rider by a representative from RATPDev, the shuttle bus concessioner, left, and a park ranger.

KEY POINTS The shuttle service at Zion National Park celebrated its 100 millionth boarding on Thursday, June 12.

Zion Canyon Shuttle System began in 200 to address an increasing number of visitors and traffic congestions.

The shuttle service safeguards the park resources and enhances the visitor's experience, serving as a model for parks nationally.

On Thursday, the shuttle service at Zion National Park reached its 100 millionth boarding since it hit the road in 2000.

“I was just trying to make the bus,” said Alex Wiest, the lucky 100 millionth rider. “It’s amazing.”

The Zion National Park Forever Project, the park’s official nonprofit partner, gave Wiest a custom T-shirt and a gift bag.

Driven by growth: The Zion Canyon shuttle system

Zion National Park launched its official shuttle service to address the increase in visitors, traffic congestion and resource impact in Zion Canyon. The shuttle service came to fruition with the help of many partners and collaborators. including the town of Springdale, the Federal Highway Administration, the Utah Department of Transportation and several nonprofit partners.

For 25 years, the shuttle system has helped improve the visitor experience from spring through late fall, carrying millions of riders annually while protecting Zion’s iconic resources.

A pedestrian shuttle makes its way thorough Zion National Park on Saturday, May 24, 2003. | Keith Johnson, Deseret News

When the shuttle system first started, Zion attracted around 2.4 million visitors each year. By 2024, the number of visitors nearly reached 5 million. Throughout this growth, the shuttle has been fundamental in the park’s management strategy.

Driven by stewardship: pioneering sustainable transit

In September 2024, Zion became the first unit in the National Park System to fully transition its shuttle fleet to zero-emission electric vehicles. A $33 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation, along with support from the National Park Service, General Services Administration, Iron and Washington counties, the Zion National Park Forever Project, and other partners, enabled the fleet replacement.

People ride a full shuttle through Zion National Park on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016. The park's free shuttles ferry visitors between Springdale and the Visitor Center, as well as throughout the park, in an effort to alleviate traffic in Zion Canyon during the busy tourist season. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

As the National Park Service seeks innovative methods to enhance the visitor experience and preserve park resources, Zion’s milestone of its 100 millionth boarding underscores how creativity and robust partnerships can establish a model for parks across the nation.

“This 100 millionth boarding reflects not only the popularity of Zion, but also the commitment of our shuttle operators, partners, and staff who help protect this special place,” said Zion National Park Superintendent Jeff Bradybaugh. “For 25 years, the Zion Canyon Shuttle System has been central to preserving the remarkable resources of Zion Canyon while providing millions of visitors with safe, reliable transportation.”