If you’re a Utah resident, you’re surrounded by attractions and activities that draw visitors year-round — but you might not take the time to explore them.
Instead of traveling out of state for your next summer vacation, why don’t you explore Utah instead?
Here are some fun ideas for you and your family to inspire a Southern Utah staycation—a vacation without having to travel too far from home.
Full-day outdoor activities
Zion National Park
Take the day to visit Utah’s first National Park, about a one-hour drive from St. George and Cedar City, Zion National Park offers plenty of trails for hikers of all ages.
Snow Canyon State Park
Spend the day at Snow Canyon State Park, minutes from St. George and an hour’s drive from Cedar City, with trails and dunes to explore hiking, biking or horseback riding.
Sand Hollow State Park
Spend a day at the lake at Sand Hollow State Park, whether you’re on the boat or enjoying the sand, you can’t go wrong.
Bryce Canyon National Park
Take a day trip to Bryce Canyon National Park. It’s about a three-hour drive from St. George and a two-hour drive from Cedar City.
Bryce Canyon offers stunning views and plenty of hikes.
Partial-day outdoor activities
Tuacahn Amphitheater
Attend the Saturday market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every week for local artwork, crafts, food and entertainment at the red rock canyon venue.
Tour Utah Tech University
Curious about what Utah Tech University has to offer? Take a tour and find out.
Thunder Junction All Abilities Park
Want to enjoy a fun day at the park? Dinosaur themed park, Thunder Junction, has you covered with a wheelchair-accessible playground, splash pad, climbing wall and a train that takes guests around the park.
Admission to the park is free, but there’s a fee for the train ride.
E-bike rentals
Explore downtown a little faster with local e-bike rentals, perfect for getting dinner or enjoying a sweet treat.
Full-day indoor activities
Sand Hollow Aquatic Center
Cool off by swimming indoors at Sand Hollow Aquatic Center, which has a pool, water slide, water toys and more.
Check their website for local admission prices.
The Children’s Museum
Have curious busy bodies in your home? Take them to the Children’s Museum where they have interactive exhibits to encourage curiosity and creativity.
Explore local historical sites and visitor attractions
- St. George Temple & Visitor’s Center
- Brigham Young Winter Home Historical Site
- Jacob Hamlin Home
- Rosenbruch World Wildlife Museum
Partial-day indoor activities
Dinosaur Discovery Site
Spend a few hours exploring ancient Jurassic fossils at the Dinosaur Discovery Site.
Red Cliffs Mall
Enjoy the variety of shops at Red Cliffs Mall.
St. George Art Museum
Appreciate the art work at the local art museum.
Megaplex Theatres
Escape the heat by catching a midday movie at your local theater.
Evening Activities
The Shakespearean Festival
Attend the Shakespearean Festival in Cedar City, beginning on June 16 and running all summer, with plays like “Macbeth,” “Antony and Cleopatra,” “As You Like It” and more.
Tuacahn Amphitheater
Get tickets to enjoy an evening play at Tuacahn Amphitheater. This summer features three plays, “The Wizard of Oz,” “Disney’s The Little Mermaid” and starting in July, “Disney’s Newsies.”
Fiesta Fun Family Center
Enjoy bowling, mini golf and arcade games at Fiesta Fun Family Center.
Gem Studio
Create your own custom jewelry at Gem Studio.
Escape Rooms
Test your detective skills by solving a mystery at a local escape room.
Go out to eat
Discover a new restaurant or enjoy a family favorite.