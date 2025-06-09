Snow Canyon State Park in Washington County is pictured on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.

If you’re a Utah resident, you’re surrounded by attractions and activities that draw visitors year-round — but you might not take the time to explore them.

Instead of traveling out of state for your next summer vacation, why don’t you explore Utah instead?

Here are some fun ideas for you and your family to inspire a Southern Utah staycation—a vacation without having to travel too far from home.

Full-day outdoor activities

Zion National Park

Take the day to visit Utah’s first National Park, about a one-hour drive from St. George and Cedar City, Zion National Park offers plenty of trails for hikers of all ages.

Snow Canyon State Park

Spend the day at Snow Canyon State Park, minutes from St. George and an hour’s drive from Cedar City, with trails and dunes to explore hiking, biking or horseback riding.

Sand Hollow State Park

Spend a day at the lake at Sand Hollow State Park, whether you’re on the boat or enjoying the sand, you can’t go wrong.

Bryce Canyon National Park

Take a day trip to Bryce Canyon National Park. It’s about a three-hour drive from St. George and a two-hour drive from Cedar City.

Bryce Canyon offers stunning views and plenty of hikes.

Partial-day outdoor activities

Tuacahn Amphitheater

Attend the Saturday market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every week for local artwork, crafts, food and entertainment at the red rock canyon venue.

Tour Utah Tech University

Curious about what Utah Tech University has to offer? Take a tour and find out.

Thunder Junction All Abilities Park

Want to enjoy a fun day at the park? Dinosaur themed park, Thunder Junction, has you covered with a wheelchair-accessible playground, splash pad, climbing wall and a train that takes guests around the park.

Admission to the park is free, but there’s a fee for the train ride.

E-bike rentals

Explore downtown a little faster with local e-bike rentals, perfect for getting dinner or enjoying a sweet treat.

Full-day indoor activities

Sand Hollow Aquatic Center

Cool off by swimming indoors at Sand Hollow Aquatic Center, which has a pool, water slide, water toys and more.

Check their website for local admission prices.

The Children’s Museum

Have curious busy bodies in your home? Take them to the Children’s Museum where they have interactive exhibits to encourage curiosity and creativity.

Explore local historical sites and visitor attractions

Partial-day indoor activities

Dinosaur Discovery Site

Spend a few hours exploring ancient Jurassic fossils at the Dinosaur Discovery Site.

Red Cliffs Mall

Enjoy the variety of shops at Red Cliffs Mall.

St. George Art Museum

Appreciate the art work at the local art museum.

Megaplex Theatres

Escape the heat by catching a midday movie at your local theater.

Evening Activities

The Shakespearean Festival

Attend the Shakespearean Festival in Cedar City, beginning on June 16 and running all summer, with plays like “Macbeth,” “Antony and Cleopatra,” “As You Like It” and more.

Tuacahn Amphitheater

Get tickets to enjoy an evening play at Tuacahn Amphitheater. This summer features three plays, “The Wizard of Oz,” “Disney’s The Little Mermaid” and starting in July, “Disney’s Newsies.”

Fiesta Fun Family Center

Enjoy bowling, mini golf and arcade games at Fiesta Fun Family Center.

Gem Studio

Create your own custom jewelry at Gem Studio.

Escape Rooms

Test your detective skills by solving a mystery at a local escape room.

Go out to eat

Discover a new restaurant or enjoy a family favorite.