Federal land managers are advising hikers to be careful around Lower Calf Creek Falls after a recent rockfall at the popular hiking and swimming spot within Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument.

The recent rockfall, captured on video, shows two people playing in the water near the waterfall. A cascade of falling rocks tumbles around them as they dip in the water while a family member records from shore.

Neither person was injured, but the Bureau of Land Management notes that others have been injured in the past, and the recent incident serves as a reminder of the dangers in the area. Agency officials note that falling rocks can travel considerable distances due to the overhang at the top of the cliff in the area, potentially ending up in the pool around the waterfall or on the shoreline.

They’re urging people to be aware of the danger because rockfalls can come at any time without warning.

“The safety of our visitors is our top priority. Outdoor recreation can be inherently unpredictable. This is not a backyard swimming pool, but rather a remote and natural place. Lower Calf Creek Falls is a world-famous destination, and we want to make sure everyone understands the risks when they visit,” said Ade Nelson, manager of Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, in a statement Wednesday.

She added that the agency is currently reviewing the area and looking for ways to “reduce the risk.” Bureau geologists and Garfield County sheriff’s deputies plan to conduct a safety assessment of the site this summer, following a similar partnership after a person was injured by a falling rock last year.

The waterfall is one of the largest draws within the national monument, which led to changes to the Calf Creek Recreation Site. The bureau reconfigured and expanded the site’s parking area, while also adding new camping units and replacing aging infrastructure. Construction on the project’s first phase ended last year.