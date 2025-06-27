Anna Turner gets gas at Shoppers Express in Salt Lake City on Friday, June 27, 2025.

KEY POINTS Gasoline prices are spiking with conflict in the Middle East and how that plays out with consumers domestically.

Utah, despite its vast petroleum resources, is ranked amongst the states to encounter a high price hike.

If you are planning for a holiday vacation, fill up now while prices suit your budget.

Turmoil in the Middle East is fueling concerns about the rising price of fuel to power industry, the national grid and, of course, gas prices at the pump.

It is those prices that consumers feel most personally and it can make the difference between a simple road trip to a neighboring state or national park or just having a stay-home vacation with a BBQ and friends.

But it does matter in the days ahead as the nation celebrates the founding holiday of this country — the Fourth of July — and people head outside.

The bad news is that gas prices have taken a jump in Utah.

According to the American Auto Association, the top 10 most expensive gasoline markets are California $4.62; Hawaii: $4,47; Washington $4.45; Oregon $4.06:, Nevada $3.81; Alaska $3.74; Illinois $3.49, Idaho: $3.43; Pennsylvania and Utah at $3.37 per gallon.

It is a reality that motorists face

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration, gasoline demand increased from 9.29 million barrels last week to 9.68. Total domestic gasoline supply decreased from 230 million barrels to 227.9. Gasoline production remained flat last week, averaging 10.1 million barrels per day.

The good news is that even though prices are inching up, the travel industry remains optimistic.

Fuel prices are displayed on a sign by Maverik in Murray on Friday, June 27, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

“The vast majority of people traveling for Independence Day will be hitting the road,” said John Treanor, spokesperson for AAAMountain West Group. “Gas prices across the country remain cheaper than last year, and that’s good news for drivers despite the tumultuous week for the oil market.”

The Energy Information Administration reports that crude oil inventories decreased by 5.8 million barrels from the previous week. At 415.1 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 11% below the five-year average for this time of year.

The slick oil market and what it means for Utah

Gas prices rise and fall. They are not exactly linked to markets alone, but to investors, production and those playing in this arena who are in it for the long game.

It is a game where you have a poker face and how to read the cards.

There is science to back up the long game in Utah, according to the Utah Geological Survey.

The scientists/geologists in Utah simply say:

“Despite over 40 years of production at rates that have varied by a factor of three, Utah’s proven oil reserves during this time have remained above 200 million barrels, indicating significant oil remains to be produced.”

That fuels a promise in an era of uncertainty.

The nation’s top 10 least expensive gasoline markets are Mississippi ($2.73), Oklahoma ($2.81), Texas ($2.82), Tennessee ($2.82), Louisiana ($2.82), Arkansas ($2.83), Alabama ($2.84), Missouri ($2.85), South Carolina ($2.91), and Kansas ($2.91).