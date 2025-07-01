The newly renovated boat harbor in American Fork reopened on Monday morning after years of planning and construction.

The American Fork Beach and Boat Harbor, located at 6398 S. 100 West, now includes a sandy beach area with built-in shade, a park, an updated parking lot and updated bathrooms. Renovations are part of a statewide effort to revitalize Utah Lake and make it more convenient for the community.

“When we talk about people recreating and using Utah Lake, it really comes down to having enough accessible, family friendly places to do it,” said Kelly Cannon-O’Day, communications and events manager for Utah Lake Authority. “Utah Lake is a hidden gem in Utah County.”

The updated harbor will provide a place for families and individuals to gather at Utah Lake in better spaces. One of the most important renovations, the parking lot, also increases safety for large vehicles and everyday drivers. In the coming weeks, updates to the docks themselves will also help create a safe and usable environment.

“Make sure to come down here and use this,” encouraged Sam Braegger, deputy director of the Utah Lake Authority. “If you’re an American Fork resident, it’s great. If you’re not, it’s still great because it’s worth the drive.”

American Fork Mayor Brad Frost told the crowd that while the physical improvements are great, the most important element to focus on is the memories that can be made at the lake.

“(Utah Lake) has been a resource for people since Utah was founded, from the tribes to pioneers,” Frost said. “I hope people who come here will be safe and understand that they have a stewardship to this lake and to nature itself. That’s our hope.”

Utah County Sheriff Mike Smith encourages patrons of Utah Lake to wear life jackets, no matter whether they consider themselves good swimmers. Smith's remarks were given on Monday at the reopening of the newly renovated American Fork Beach and Boat Harbor at Utah Lake. | Brynn Carnesecca, KSL.com

Utah County Sheriff Mike Smith also spoke at Monday’s event to emphasize the importance of water safety. With Utah Lake being relatively shallow, it can be easy to disregard the need for a life jacket, he said. However, due to frequent fatalities, law enforcement is encouraging every person on the lake to wear a life jacket.

Other cities and local governments have also made efforts to improve their Utah Lake access points. Most recently, Lindon opened a new trailhead near the lake, and Provo opened a new playground. In renovating the Utah Lake-adjacent spaces, local organizations and the government hope to change the narrative about the lake.

“People who have lived in Utah for a long time have a really negative perspective of Utah Lake, which is earned. It hasn’t always been the cleanest,” Cannon-O’Day said. “But there has been a big concerted effort from many Utah entities to really improve Utah Lake. We want to improve water quality, get rid of the carp and plant more native plants.

“The negative perception is no longer the reality. We are pushing people to come back to Utah Lake. Once they are here, they realize how wonderful and different it is.”

Renovations at American Fork’s harbor were financed by Utah County, the parks, arts, recreation and culture tax, Utah Lake Authority and American Fork city government. For more information, visit the Utah Lake website.