Fireworks, food trucks and patriotic celebrations take over Utah every Independence Day. With the Fourth of July being on a Friday this year, the weekend will be filled to the brim with various celebrations of freedom across the state.
Here is your guide to a variety of fireworks shows and other unique events happening across Utah.
Provo Freedom Festival
Known for its Fourth of July-centered festivities, the Freedom Festival in Provo provides an opportunity to watch one of the state’s largest parades, commemorate the country’s birthday, and watch the famous Stadium of Fire performances. This year will feature headliner Rascal Flatts and a spectacular fireworks and drone show.
- When: Thursday, July 3: Hot Air Balloon Festival 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.; Friday, July 4: Grand Parade 9 a.m.; Stadium of Fire 8 p.m.
- Where: Hot Air Balloon Festival at Fox Field, 1100 N Freedom Blvd.; Grand Parade at University Avenue and Center Street; Stadium of Fire at Lavell Edwards Stadium, 1700 N Canyon Road
- Cost: Many events are free to the public (parade and hot air balloons). Tickets to the Stadium of Fire must be purchased in advance.
Ute Indian Tribe Pow Wow
Unique and diverse cultural experiences can be found in abundance during the Fourth of July. The Ute Indians of Utah will be hosting a Pow Wow, a Native American tradition that brings together many different tribes and communities. The celebration will include dancing, singing, crafts, arts and food. Come learn about the Native Americans as they share their culture.
- When: July 4-7 throughout the day
- Where: Fort Duchesne, Uintah County, within the Uintah and Ouray Indian Reservation
- Cost: Free to the public
Stand Up Paddleboarding Festival
Heber City celebrates the Fourth of July every year on the water. The event goes all day and includes live music performances, food, socializing and stand-up paddleboarding races. The event is perfect for families and kiddos of all ages.
- When: Saturday, July 5, throughout the day
- Where: Jordanelle State Park, Sand Pavilion, Heber City
- Cost: Free to the public; racing fees vary
Freedom Celebration
For the fireworks fans, drop by Thanksgiving Point in Lehi for the Freedom Celebration. The large fireworks display will be synchronized to country, pop and rock music. The music can be heard live in Electric Park or heard via broadcast on 93.3 FM.
- When: Friday, July 4, 10 p.m. Gates open at 4 p.m.
- Where: Electric Park, 2650 N Ashton Blvd., Lehi
- Cost: Free to the public
Murray Fun Days
Swing by multiple events over the weekend at Murray Fun Days. Events include sunrise services, a parade, races, a concert and a fireworks show. All the events are family-friendly and perfect for the kids.
- When: Friday, July 4: Parade 8:30 a.m., evening concert 8 p.m.-10 p.m., fireworks 10 p.m.
- Where: Parade begins at Fashion Place Mall and ends at Murray Park; concert at Murray Park softball field; Fireworks at Murray Park softball field, 296 E Murray Park Ave.
- Cost: Varies, most events free to the public (sunrise services, parade, concert and fireworks show)
Monster Jam Finals
Searching for a unique activity to spice up the holiday? Look no further than Monster Jam. The event will feature fan favorite monster trucks racing, doing stunts, autographs from drivers and getting close to the cars. Monster Jam is perfect for adrenaline junkies and those looking to try something new.
- When: Friday, July 4 and Saturday, July 5, times vary
- Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium, 51 S. 1400 East, Salt Lake City
- Cost: Varies according to ticket
Salt Lake Bees game
Baseball is one of the most American things to do on Independence Day. Join the Salt Lake Bees as they play Tacoma and end the night with a spectacular fireworks show.
- When: Friday, July 4, 7:05 p.m.
- Where: The Ballpark at America First Square, 11111 Ballpark Drive, South Jordan
- Cost: Varies according to ticket
Patriotic Pops Concert
Enjoy an evening listening to America’s favorite and most patriotic tunes performed by the American West Symphony & Chorus. Popular and patriotic songs include “West Side Story,” “Harry Potter,” “Stars and Stripes Forever”; highlights from “Wicked” and “Battle Hymn of the Republic.” Outside food is allowed and seating is general admission.
- When: Saturday, July 5, 7:30 p.m. Gates open at 7 p.m.
- Where: Sandy Amphitheater, 1300 E. 9400 South in Sandy
- Cost: Free to the public
Fireworks and local celebrations
Here are some of the various cities around the state that are also hosting their own shows with music, fireworks and food.
Thursday, July 3
- Logan: Willow Park will be lit up with the city’s fireworks show at 10 p.m.
- Millcreek: Millcreek Common, 1354 E. Chambers Ave., offers a high flying celebration with performances by Flying Ace All Stars, an epic battle by local luchadores, aerialists drop from a climbing wall, and a custom designed drone show will top off the evening. Tickets are $5.
- North Salt Lake: The annual Liberty Fest will end with fireworks galore. The event will also feature food trucks, a flyover, live entertainment, skydivers and face painters. Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m. at Eaglewood Golf Course. Guests may arrive no earlier than 4 p.m.
- Park City: The Forum Fest at Canyons Village features live music starting at 4 p.m. plus a drone show at 10:15 p.m. followed by fireworks.
- Richfield: The city has a variety of festivities at Richfield City Park, 300 N. Main, including a children’s parade, patriotic program, free swimming and more.
- West Bountiful: The city’s annual celebration of Independence Day will include a carnival, food trucks, a concert and fireworks beginning at 10 p.m. The festivities will take place at 400 N. 200 West in West Bountiful.
- West Jordan: Western Stampede will include a rodeo, a carnival, grand parade, fireworks, drone shows, food trucks and more. The events will go from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Friday, July 4
- Blanding: After a full week of festivities, the city will conclude with a concert in the park and fireworks. The fireworks will be at Centennial Park starting at 10 p.m.
- Brigham City: Keep the party going with Brigham City’s late night concert and fireworks. Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m. or dusk following the concert at Rees Pioneer Park.
- Centerville: A 5K Freedom Run begins at 7 a.m. with the city’s parade at 9 a.m. starting at 1450 N. Main.
- Cedar City: Bring some extra color to the holiday with Cedar City’s fireworks show. The display will take place after dark at the Cedar City Airport, typically around 10 p.m.
- Clearfield: The city will be hosting its annual Freedom Festival at Fisher Park starting at 6:30 p.m. Cover bands of the Grateful Dead and the Beatles will enchant audiences along with local vendors and food trucks. The second largest fireworks show in Utah will begin at 10 p.m. following the concert.
- Delta: After a full day’s festivities of activities and parade on Main Street at 9:30 a.m., the evening will finish at 10 p.m. with a fireworks show at the MC fairgrounds.
- Eagle Mountain: Celebrate the red, white and blue with Eagle Mountain. Festivities from 8 p.m.-10 p.m. include live music, food trucks, and an all-American fireworks display.
- Enoch, Iron County: Celebrations will be held in the Old Enoch Park, 1600 E. 2550 North, with a 5K run, hot dogs at 5:30 p.m., the Enoch Orchestra, Wings of Death challenge with fireworks in Cedar City.
- Grantsville: Start your morning at 11 a.m. on Main Street followed by activities at Cherry Street Park and a fireworks show at 10 p.m.
- Heber City: Heber Valley is celebrating its third annual Red, White and Blue Festival. The morning will start with the inaugural parade at 9 a.m., hot air balloon rides in the morning, a chuckwagon breakfast, and a free hot dog lunch. Festivities at the park and pie-eating contests will also be part of the day’s activities. The evening will have a concert at 7 p.m., the fireworks will begin at 10 p.m. at the Outdoor Rodeo Grounds.
- Holladay: Holladay is kicking off the Fourth of July right with a catered breakfast, bike show and concert in the park. The evening will finish with a dazzling patriotic show at 10 p.m. at City Hall Park.
- Huntsville, Weber County: Huntsville will be partying from sun up to sun down with a car show, fun run and spectacular fireworks show. A PM DJ party will begin at 7 p.m. with the fireworks afterwards at 10 p.m. at Huntsville Park.
- Hurricane, Washington County: Sand Hollow State Park will welcome Hurricane and those interested for the annual Stars and Stripes fireworks show. The show is the perfect chance to escape the crowds and reconnect with nature and the community.
- Kanab: The city will be celebrating the Fourth with a parade at 10 a.m., vendors, entertainment and a live concert in the park. After the band is finished and it is dark outside, a fireworks show will light up the sky and the surrounding red cliffs above Jacob Hamblin Park.
- Kaysville: Red, White and Blue Through and Through is the theme for Kaysville’s Independence Day celebration. A fun run, parade at 10 a.m. and music with vendors in the park will be the precursor for the fireworks. Fireworks will commence at 10 p.m. at Barnes Park.
- Layton: Join Layton for the annual Layton Liberty Days celebration. The day will include a race, a kids bike parade at 10:15 a.m. followed by the grand parade, Surf n’ Swim, a free concert at the Ed Kenley Amphitheater, followed immediately by a fireworks display. The festivities will continue all day until 10 p.m. at various locations.
- Magna: Magna will be hosting all-day events complete with a breakfast, fun run, entertainment in the park and a fireworks show beginning at 10 p.m. at Magna Copper Park.
- Manti: The city will cater to sports and entertainment fans alike with a breakfast, walk, tournaments, live entertainment and a home run derby all before the fireworks show. Fireworks will begin at dusk at the Manti City Sports Complex.
- Midway: Get in the patriotic spirit with a cannon blast wake-up, breakfast, bike parade and fireworks show held at 10 p.m. from Memorial Hill.
- Moab: Beat the heat with a fireworks show held by Moab. At dusk, witness the synchronized firework show coming from Lion’s Back. There’s no need to be close to the action; the show can be viewed from anywhere downtown.
- Nephi: The festivities will go on all day at Nephi. A fun run, activities at Pioneer Park and a fireworks show at dusk, held at Juab County Fairground, will enchant all those in attendance.
- Oakley, Summit County: Oakley Independence Day celebrations will be held throughout the day and include a patriotic program, food trucks, a treasure dig, sheep and steer riding, plus at 7:30 p.m. the PRCA rodeo with fireworks to immediately follow.
- Park City: A 5K fun run and parade at 11 a.m. set the mood for Park City’s annual celebration. Not a fan of fireworks? Enjoy the drone show at dark from Park City Mountain.
- Park City: The Forum Fest at Canyons Village features live music starting at 4 p.m. plus a drone show at 10:15 p.m. followed by fireworks.
- Parowan: Kick the day off with a parade at 10 a.m. followed by games and vendors and fireworks at the Iron County Fairgrounds.
- Pleasant Grove: The city will be hosting a fireworks show for the city and community to enjoy. They will be held at Discovery Park at dusk. Guests can watch from the inside of the park, but not inside the baseball fields.
- Riverton: The annual Riverton Town Days will go on throughout the week and culminate at night. A fireworks show, concert and carnival will finish off the festival. Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m. at the Riverton City Park West Lawn.
- Salt Lake City: Food, fireworks and fun will take place at the Gateway, hosted by Salt Lake City. Enjoy music and activities from 7-10:30 p.m. with the fireworks show at dark.
- Salt Lake City: Join the celebration at the Gateway, 18 N. Rio Grande, with live music, karaoke, yard games, contests and fireworks at 10 p.m.
- Sandy: Sandy promises the biggest celebration in the county with a 5K race, bands throughout the day, a hometown evening parade, a free concert with a fireworks finale starting at 6 a.m. at Sandy City Hall and Promenade, 10000 Centennial Parkway
- Scofield, Carbon County: Scofield Pleasant Valley Days has been a family tradition for decades at Scofield State Park with live music, a 5K, a parade and fireworks over the reservoir.
- St. George: Celebrate the USA with a country concert featuring Brett Young. Stay for the finale at 10 p.m. to see the largest fireworks show in southern Utah, hosted at the Greater Zion Stadium.
- Tooele: As part of the weeklong Fourth of July celebration, Tooele will finish with a bang at the Bit N’ Spur Rodeo at the Deseret Peak Indoor Arena. The rodeo starts at 7:30 p.m. and will finish with a fireworks display in the evening. Tickets must be purchased in advance.
- Vernal: Celebrate in the dinosaur spirit with Vernal’s Dinosaurland Freedom Fest. A firecracker 5K, parade at 10 a.m., waterslides, food and live music will all build up to the fireworks show. Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m. at the Uintah Community Center.
- West Bountiful: Join in on the patriotic spirit with a flag raising at 7:30 a.m. at City Hall followed by the city’s Independence Day Parade at 10 a.m.
- West Jordan: Western Stampede will include a rodeo, carnival, grand parade at 10:30 a.m., fireworks, drone shows, food trucks and more.
Saturday, July 5
- Centerville: Join in the fun with Centerville’s day of activities including the children’s parade, live entertainment and a fireworks show. Fireworks will begin at dusk following the show at Centerville Community Park, 1350 N. 400 West.
- Garden City, Rich County: Join the excitement with games, a live concert with Little Texas and a fireworks show at Garden City Heritage Park starting at 4 p.m.
- North Ogden: Cherry Days, North Ogden’s city summer festival, will finish with a free concert at 7:30 p.m., and fireworks at 10 p.m., located at Barker Park. Food trucks will also be making an appearance at the celebration.
- Park City: The Forum Fest at Canyons Village features live music starting at 4 p.m. plus a drone show at 10:15 p.m. followed by fireworks.
- Salt Lake City: Take in a unique drone show after live music and food trucks at Jordan Park, 1060 S. 900 West. Celebrate America “from sea to shining sea.” The show will begin at 10 p.m.
- Saratoga Springs: The city fireworks celebration will feature live music, food trucks and a boutique. Fireworks will begin around 10 p.m. at Patriot Park.
- Tooele: Fourth of July concert and fireworks at 8 p.m. at the THS football stadium.
- West Jordan: Western Stampede will include a rodeo, carnival, fireworks, drone shows, food trucks and more. The events will go from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.