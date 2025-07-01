Fireworks, food trucks and patriotic celebrations take over Utah every Independence Day. With the Fourth of July being on a Friday this year, the weekend will be filled to the brim with various celebrations of freedom across the state.

Here is your guide to a variety of fireworks shows and other unique events happening across Utah.

Provo Freedom Festival

Known for its Fourth of July-centered festivities, the Freedom Festival in Provo provides an opportunity to watch one of the state’s largest parades, commemorate the country’s birthday, and watch the famous Stadium of Fire performances. This year will feature headliner Rascal Flatts and a spectacular fireworks and drone show.

When: Thursday, July 3: Hot Air Balloon Festival 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.; Friday, July 4: Grand Parade 9 a.m.; Stadium of Fire 8 p.m.

Thursday, July 3: Hot Air Balloon Festival 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.; Friday, July 4: Grand Parade 9 a.m.; Stadium of Fire 8 p.m. Where: Hot Air Balloon Festival at Fox Field, 1100 N Freedom Blvd.; Grand Parade at University Avenue and Center Street; Stadium of Fire at Lavell Edwards Stadium, 1700 N Canyon Road

Hot Air Balloon Festival at Fox Field, 1100 N Freedom Blvd.; Grand Parade at University Avenue and Center Street; Stadium of Fire at Lavell Edwards Stadium, 1700 N Canyon Road Cost: Many events are free to the public (parade and hot air balloons). Tickets to the Stadium of Fire must be purchased in advance.

Ute Indian Tribe Pow Wow

Unique and diverse cultural experiences can be found in abundance during the Fourth of July. The Ute Indians of Utah will be hosting a Pow Wow, a Native American tradition that brings together many different tribes and communities. The celebration will include dancing, singing, crafts, arts and food. Come learn about the Native Americans as they share their culture.

When: July 4-7 throughout the day

July 4-7 throughout the day Where: Fort Duchesne, Uintah County, within the Uintah and Ouray Indian Reservation

Fort Duchesne, Uintah County, within the Uintah and Ouray Indian Reservation Cost: Free to the public

Stand Up Paddleboarding Festival

Heber City celebrates the Fourth of July every year on the water. The event goes all day and includes live music performances, food, socializing and stand-up paddleboarding races. The event is perfect for families and kiddos of all ages.

When: Saturday, July 5, throughout the day

Saturday, July 5, throughout the day Where: Jordanelle State Park, Sand Pavilion, Heber City

Jordanelle State Park, Sand Pavilion, Heber City Cost: Free to the public; racing fees vary

Freedom Celebration

For the fireworks fans, drop by Thanksgiving Point in Lehi for the Freedom Celebration. The large fireworks display will be synchronized to country, pop and rock music. The music can be heard live in Electric Park or heard via broadcast on 93.3 FM.

When: Friday, July 4, 10 p.m. Gates open at 4 p.m.

Friday, July 4, 10 p.m. Gates open at 4 p.m. Where: Electric Park, 2650 N Ashton Blvd., Lehi

Electric Park, 2650 N Ashton Blvd., Lehi Cost: Free to the public

Murray Fun Days

Swing by multiple events over the weekend at Murray Fun Days. Events include sunrise services, a parade, races, a concert and a fireworks show. All the events are family-friendly and perfect for the kids.

When: Friday, July 4: Parade 8:30 a.m., evening concert 8 p.m.-10 p.m., fireworks 10 p.m.

Friday, July 4: Parade 8:30 a.m., evening concert 8 p.m.-10 p.m., fireworks 10 p.m. Where: Parade begins at Fashion Place Mall and ends at Murray Park; concert at Murray Park softball field; Fireworks at Murray Park softball field, 296 E Murray Park Ave.

Parade begins at Fashion Place Mall and ends at Murray Park; concert at Murray Park softball field; Fireworks at Murray Park softball field, 296 E Murray Park Ave. Cost: Varies, most events free to the public (sunrise services, parade, concert and fireworks show)

Monster Jam Finals

Searching for a unique activity to spice up the holiday? Look no further than Monster Jam. The event will feature fan favorite monster trucks racing, doing stunts, autographs from drivers and getting close to the cars. Monster Jam is perfect for adrenaline junkies and those looking to try something new.

When: Friday, July 4 and Saturday, July 5, times vary

Friday, July 4 and Saturday, July 5, times vary Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium, 51 S. 1400 East, Salt Lake City

Rice-Eccles Stadium, 51 S. 1400 East, Salt Lake City Cost: Varies according to ticket

Salt Lake Bees game

Baseball is one of the most American things to do on Independence Day. Join the Salt Lake Bees as they play Tacoma and end the night with a spectacular fireworks show.

When: Friday, July 4, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, July 4, 7:05 p.m. Where: The Ballpark at America First Square, 11111 Ballpark Drive, South Jordan

The Ballpark at America First Square, 11111 Ballpark Drive, South Jordan Cost: Varies according to ticket

Patriotic Pops Concert

Enjoy an evening listening to America’s favorite and most patriotic tunes performed by the American West Symphony & Chorus. Popular and patriotic songs include “West Side Story,” “Harry Potter,” “Stars and Stripes Forever”; highlights from “Wicked” and “Battle Hymn of the Republic.” Outside food is allowed and seating is general admission.

When: Saturday, July 5, 7:30 p.m. Gates open at 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 5, 7:30 p.m. Gates open at 7 p.m. Where: Sandy Amphitheater, 1300 E. 9400 South in Sandy

Sandy Amphitheater, 1300 E. 9400 South in Sandy Cost: Free to the public

Fireworks explode over LaVell Edwards Stadium at the Stadium of Fire in Provo on July 1, 2023. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Fireworks and local celebrations

Here are some of the various cities around the state that are also hosting their own shows with music, fireworks and food.

Thursday, July 3

Logan: Willow Park will be lit up with the city’s fireworks show at 10 p.m.

Willow Park will be lit up with the city’s fireworks show at 10 p.m. Millcreek: Millcreek Common, 1354 E. Chambers Ave., offers a high flying celebration with performances by Flying Ace All Stars, an epic battle by local luchadores, aerialists drop from a climbing wall, and a custom designed drone show will top off the evening. Tickets are $5.

Millcreek Common, 1354 E. Chambers Ave., offers a high flying celebration with performances by Flying Ace All Stars, an epic battle by local luchadores, aerialists drop from a climbing wall, and a custom designed drone show will top off the evening. Tickets are $5. North Salt Lake: The annual Liberty Fest will end with fireworks galore. The event will also feature food trucks, a flyover, live entertainment, skydivers and face painters. Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m. at Eaglewood Golf Course. Guests may arrive no earlier than 4 p.m.

The annual Liberty Fest will end with fireworks galore. The event will also feature food trucks, a flyover, live entertainment, skydivers and face painters. Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m. at Eaglewood Golf Course. Guests may arrive no earlier than 4 p.m. Park City: The Forum Fest at Canyons Village features live music starting at 4 p.m. plus a drone show at 10:15 p.m. followed by fireworks.

The Forum Fest at Canyons Village features live music starting at 4 p.m. plus a drone show at 10:15 p.m. followed by fireworks. Richfield: The city has a variety of festivities at Richfield City Park, 300 N. Main, including a children’s parade, patriotic program, free swimming and more.

The city has a variety of festivities at Richfield City Park, 300 N. Main, including a children’s parade, patriotic program, free swimming and more. West Bountiful: The city’s annual celebration of Independence Day will include a carnival, food trucks, a concert and fireworks beginning at 10 p.m. The festivities will take place at 400 N. 200 West in West Bountiful.

The city’s annual celebration of Independence Day will include a carnival, food trucks, a concert and fireworks beginning at 10 p.m. The festivities will take place at 400 N. 200 West in West Bountiful. West Jordan: Western Stampede will include a rodeo, a carnival, grand parade, fireworks, drone shows, food trucks and more. The events will go from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Friday, July 4

Saturday, July 5