An America the Beautiful Lifetime Senior Pass is shown at Bull Dog Canyon in the Tonto National Forest in Fort McDowell, Ariz., Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017.

As people get older, they are often able to save money on having fun and buying food and other essentials thanks to the many senior discounts available to them.

One of the most common discounts provided by restaurants, stores and other companies around the country are senior discounts.

These discounts come in many forms, with special senior pricing, discounts or rewards programs. Some places provide these discounts starting at different ages. Most of these senior discounts are for people ages 55 and older or 65 and up.

Here’s a look at a variety of senior discounts from local spots in Utah to national chains.

Note: This list is not all-inclusive and discounts are subject to change. This article will be updated as new information comes in.

Local senior discounts and deals in Utah

UTA — Utah Transit Authority provides special pricing for seniors on most of its passes.

Loveland Living Planet Aquarium — The aquarium offers senior ticket prices that are $3 cheaper than the regular adult admission price.

Brighton Ski Resort — The ski resort offers a senior lift ticket for those 65 and older. It also offers a senior season pass for those in the same age range.

Snowbasin — Snowbasin offers senior prices for those 65 and older for both lift tickets and season passes.

Salt Lake City golf courses — Multiple golf courses in Salt Lake City also have senior rates, with senior rates available at Bonneville, Forest Dale, Glendale, Mountain Dell, Nibley Park and Rose Park.

Utah State Parks — A reduced rate is available for seniors for a Utah State Parks Annual Day-Use pass.

Lagoon — Utah’s Lagoon amusement park provides a reduced rate for seniors ages 65 to 74.

Senior deals and discounts at restaurants and fast-food chains

Chick-fil-A — Varying by location, Chick-fil-A restaurants provide different seniors discounts based on the different franchise owners.

Chili’s — For those 55 years and older, Chili’s allows a 10% discount on your entire bill.

McDonald’s — Depending on and varying by location, McDonald’s restaurants offer special discounts off of meals for seniors.

Denny’s — AARP members can get 15% off their checks at Denny’s every day, including the restaurant’s diner classics and breakfast items.

Related How older adults can stay motivated for regular exercise and physical activity

Jamba — AARP members get a 10% discount at Jamba. The discount is available everyday, in store, online and in the app.

Buffalo Wild Wings — AARP members can get 25% off their total bill at Buffalo Wild Wings.

Sol Agave — AARP members can get 25% off their bill at Sol Agave restaurants.

Great Harvest Bread Co. — AARP members have access to a buy one, get one free deal for most menu items.

Senior deals and discounts for desserts and treats

Nothing Bundt Cakes — The dessert shop offers a 50% discount for AARP members on any baked goods at Nothing Bundt Cakes.

Waffle Love — AARP members can get 25% off their bill at Waffle Love.

Menchies — At Menchies, AARP members have access to a buy one, get one free deal.

Auntie Anne’s — AARP members can save 10% off their purchases at Auntie Anne’s when they link their Auntie Anne’s rewards account with the AARP membership.

Cinnabon — AARP members can receive 10% off their order at Cinnabon.

Senior deals and discounts for travel

Delta Airlines — Delta does offer senior discounts in some markets, but they are not available online.

United Airlines — The airline offers senior discounts for those 65 and older for select flights. When booking a trip, select “Senior 65+” as the traveler and all prices shown will include the discount, if one is available.

Marriott — Marriott offers a senior discount program available for all guests who are 62 years and older. A guest may book up to two nights using the senior discount.

National parks — The U.S. National Park Service offers a Senior Lifetime Pass and a Senior Annual Pass. The lifetime pass is $80 and the annual pass is $20. The passes provide access to recreation sites managed by six agencies: National Park Service, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Reclamation, U.S. Forest Service and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

AARP members also get a variety of discounts at hotel chains such as Best Western, Choice Hotels, Wyndham Hotels and Radisson.

Entertainment discounts and deals

Paramount+ — AARP members are eligible for a 10% discount on any Paramount+ plan. The streaming service provides access to over 45,000 episodes and movies as well as live sports and news.

Amazon Prime Membership — A 50% discount for an Amazon Prime Membership is available for anyone who receives SSI, SNAP or Medicaid.

Disneyland — AARP members can get up to $35 off tickets to Disneyland with a minimum purchase of a two-day ticket. The discount can vary based on the date, numbers and type of tickets purchased.

Universal Studios Hollywood — AARP members get access to up to 10% off tickets for Universal Studios Hollywood.

Cinemark — The movie theater chain provides a senior discount day, which allows seniors to see movies at even less than the normal senior ticket price.

Senior discounts and deals for shopping

Walmart+ — AARP members can save $40 every year on a Walmart+ membership, which provides free same-day delivery, free shipping, video streaming, savings on gas and more.

Kohl’s — The store offers a 15% discount every Wednesday on qualifying purchases for customers ages 60 and older.

Michaels — Michaels offers a senior discount of 10% off of a customer’s entire purchase. This also includes sale items.

Miscellaneous senior discounts