Carla McIntire laughs while talking to friends and painting during a senior ceramics class at the Murray City Senior Recreation Center in Murray on Thursday, June 5, 2025.

KEY POINTS Utah was ranked as the happiest state for seniors in the U.S. by one organization.

Th ranking is partially due to the state's low rate of social isolation and high rates of community support.

A group of Wasatch Front women at a ceramics class shared what makes them happy.

“Because I’m alive and I like people,” exclaimed 94-year-old JoAnn Nielsen cheerfully, when asked why she is so happy.

Twice a week, Nielsen participates in a ceramics class at the Murray Senior Recreation Center; as she spoke about her own happiness, she was busy painting a figurine of an owl.

On Thursday, she was joined by a group of 10 women who worked on different ceramics projects while being supervised by their instructor, Cindy Mangone.

JoAnn Nielsen paints an owl during a senior ceramics class at the Murray City Senior Recreation Center in Murray on Thursday, June 5, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

The members of the class were working on a variety of projects, including salt shakers, Nativity sets, fairy and leprechaun figurines, and pitchers in the shape of Santa, all painted with a number of fun colors.

Each of the women chatted and laughed with each other throughout the class while sharing updates on families and friends, as well as complimenting each other’s work.

“I enjoy every minute I get to come here,” said Joleen Wayman.

Joleen Wayman looks for paint during a senior ceramics class at the Murray City Senior Recreation Center in Murray on Thursday, June 5, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

The cheerful room of women is a great example of what Caring.com shared this week when it ranked Utah as the happiest state for seniors.

Related How a love of gardening can boost positive vibes in your life

Friendship and support leads to increased happiness

According to the Senior Happiness Index from Caring.com, a senior care resource, Utah is the happiest place for seniors to live, with a score of 7.69 out of 10, “thanks to its supportive environment for senior living.”

One of the reasons Utah ranked so high is because it has the third-lowest percentage of people ages 65 and older living alone, reducing their risk of social isolation.

JoAnn Nielsen paints an owl during a senior ceramics class at the Murray City Senior Recreation Center in Murray on Thursday, June 5, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

The group of women participating in the center’s ceramics class is a great example of older adults avoiding social isolation and finding community support.

“Lots of different things, probably being around these ladies and painting and being associated with one another,” said Paulene Fawcett, another member of the class, when asked what makes her happy.

Each of the women talked about how coming to groups such as the ceramics class helps them stay happy as they’re able to be with friends, socialize and get out of the house.

Heidi Robinson paints a Santa during a senior ceramics class at the Murray City Senior Recreation Center in Murray on Thursday, June 5, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

One of the women, Carla McIntire, shared that while at physical therapy on Wednesday, she was asked if she had any plans for the week, and she happily shared that she was excited to go to her ceramics class. Not only does she enjoy attending the class herself, but over the years, she has gotten multiple friends to start attending with her.

Utah isn’t just the happiest state for seniors, but WalletHub ranked Utah as one of the top five happiest states in general. This ranking factored in qualities such as careers, physical health and childhoods.

How volunteering contributes to the happiness of seniors

Another piece of Utah’s happiness comes from the number of seniors who volunteer in the state. According to Caring.com, over two-fifths (44%) of seniors in Utah volunteer, more than any other state in the U.S.

Volunteering can help seniors combat boredom and the need to be more social.

“This not only means Utah’s aging population is staying connected and involved with their community, but volunteering also contributes significantly to Utah seniors’ well-being and happiness,” per Caring.com.

Leslie Johnson laughs while talking to friends and painting during a senior ceramics class at the Murray City Senior Recreation Center in Murray on Thursday, June 5, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

When asked why she thinks people in Utah are happier than other states, Nielsen said, “We know how to love better.”

While they aren’t volunteering in a formal sense during the ceramics class, the projects they work on there have a positive influence on the lives of others.

Almost all of the women in the class on Thursday were making projects to give to other people, whether it was friends, children, neighbors or grandchildren. Heidi Robinson shared a purple jewelry box that she had recently made for her granddaughter’s birthday.

They shared that they enjoy the process of painting, and then they are able to give away their creations to their loved ones. Robinson added that if she kept everything for herself, there just wouldn’t be enough space for everything.

Morrena Harris has spent a lot of time painting Nativity sets for each of her children, and Jackie Beebe was working on egg platters and salt shakers for her sisters-in-law.

One thing the women repeated multiple times about why Utahns are so happy was that everyone in the state is so nice.

Happiness is all about your attitude

While each woman shared a variety of reasons as to why they are happy — family, friends, health and being outdoors — in the end, the answer was truly simple: They choose to be.

“Don’t you think happiness is a choice?” Harris said.

Nielsen shared that being happy is really about having the right attitude.

“I don’t have bad days, because I don’t want them,” Nielsen said.

Beebe shared that she is happy because she appreciates being healthy, and every day she is able to get up and get out of the house, she is grateful.

Cynthia Gray laughs while talking to friends and painting during a senior ceramics class at the Murray City Senior Recreation Center in Murray on Thursday, June 5, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

“I don’t have any reason not to be,” said Cynthia Gray about her happiness.

Gray added that she has had no problem staying happy as she gets older: “Every decade has been better than the one before.

Related How older adults can stay motivated for regular exercise and physical activity

Utah is also the healthiest state for seniors

According to Caring.com, Utah is also the healthiest state in the U.S. for older adults.

This is partially due to the low rate of risky health behaviors among seniors, as well as low rates of smoking and excessive drinking. Utah also has some of the best health care services for seniors.

The top 10 happiest states for seniors

Here is a look at Caring.com’s ranking of the 10 happiest states for seniors:

Utah Idaho Connecticut Delaware Nebraska Hawaii New Hampshire Minnesota New Jersey Vermont

In second place, Idaho has less than 21.93% of seniors living alone, reinforcing strong community and social engagement, like Utah. Idaho earned a happiness score of 7.38 out of 10.

With a happiness score of 7.01 out of 10, Connecticut is ranked third. The state has the third-highest average life expectancy compared to all states, at 79.2 years old.

Pauline Fawcett, 96, the oldest in the class, paints during a senior ceramics class at the Murray City Senior Recreation Center in Murray on Thursday, June 5, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News