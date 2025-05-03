Leyann Sandoval shops for eggplant at Millcreek Gardens in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 25, 2025. Sandoval is purchasing vegetables for her garden and her mother’s garden. She also gives vegetables from her garden to people who are homeless.

KEY POINTS Gardening offers diverse forms of exercise, benefitting cardiovascular health, muscle strength, joint mobility and overall physical well-being.

Gardening can relieve stress and anxiety by offering focus and peace, and lowering levels of cortisol.

Spending time gardening can also help improve cognitive performance contributing to increased creativity and memory.

I’m not a big gardener, but I was raised by one.

Growing up, Mom always filled our yard with a variety of plants, from delicious vegetables to flowers with vibrant colors. Even though I never loved gardening as much as she did, I always saw how happy Mom was when she was outside digging in the dirt and working with her plants.

My mom, Shauni, grew up gardening; it was something she was taught from her parents and grandparents and it is something she and her three sisters continue to love to this day.

“Maybe it’s something you learn to love or you just love it from the start,” my mom said.

Julie Howell shops for trees at Millcreek Gardens in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 25, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Over the years, I’ve had my fair share of gardening experiences helping mom out in our yard, assisting my grandma and watering my aunt Carey’s precious plants when she would go out of town. So, even though gardening isn’t my favorite thing, I’ve seen the good that comes from it.

So whether you’ve loved gardening your whole life or you’re new to it, there are a variety of benefits you can gain from it.

Mom also said that gardening is something that you either love or you don’t, “you definitely can’t force it on someone.”

Here are eight physical and mental health benefits gained from growing your own garden.

Gardening increases physical activity

Gardeners experience frequent moderate-intensity exercise while doing common tasks like digging, weeding and watering.

According to UT Health Austin, gardening offers a combination of aerobic exercise, strength training and flexibility. This can help with overall cardiovascular health, muscle strength and joint mobility, as well as overall physical well-being.

The regular exercise performed while gardening can help reduce the risk of mental health problems, diabetes, breast cancer, colon cancer and cardiovascular disease. Some studies have shown that gardening helps lower the risk of dementia, per Colorado State University.

The physical activity done while gardening can help to strengthen your heart, according to UNC HealthTalk.

Jenny Cushing shops for flowers at Cactus & Tropicals in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 25, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Working in a garden can reduce stress and anxiety

One study showed that spending 30 minutes gardening helped to lower levels of cortisol, a stress hormone, per The New York Times.

As gardening can serve as a form of exercise, it helps lower stress and anxiety in that way, as well.

One way that gardening helps reduce stress is by adding structure to your day through routines such as watering and weeding. These regular tasks can add a soothing rhythm to your life to help reduce anxiety, according to Mayo Clinic.

It also gives you something to focus your mind on and takes your thoughts away from other things that might stress you out, according to UNC Healthtalk.

Gardening can also be peaceful. My mom described her garden as “always a place I could go to find peace.”

Elsa VanBuren, 14, left, shops with her mother, Caitlin Galt, right, at Cactus & Tropicals in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 25, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Gardening can help you improve your diet

Growing your own produce in your garden encourages healthy eating habits, helping you have a more balanced and overall nutritious diet.

UT Health Austin advises choosing to plant a variety of fruits and vegetables that will offer a high concentration of minerals, vitamins and other essential nutrients. Planting seasonal fruits and vegetables can help increase the nutrient density and maximize the nutritional benefits you get from the produce.

Also, when you grow your own produce, you know that it hasn’t been treated with pesticides or other chemicals, per UNC Healthtalk. Growing your own food allows you to have more control over what you consume.

Working in your garden stimulates your brain

According to UT Health Austin, gardening can provide brain stimulation because it involves planning, problem-solving and decision-making. These activities all promote cognitive function and stimulate the brain.

Being outside and breathing fresh air can help maintain healthy blood flow in the brain.

Paul Seppi shops at Millcreek Gardens in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 25, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Spending time in a natural environment has also been linked to enhanced cognitive performance, including increased creativity and problem-solving skills, improved attention and focus, and improved memory, per UT Health Austin.

Marita Tyrolt, the horticulture director at Red Butte Gardens, shared that she often uses the Latin names of plants.

“That keeps my brain sharp, as you get older, like I am. Perhaps, you know, I enjoy doing Sudoku or some other things too, but ordering plants by Latin names keeps your brain sharp, too,” Tyrolt said.

Gardening can boost your mood and make you happy

My aunt Carey shared a quote from Martha Stewart with me: “If you want to be happy for a year, get married. If you want to be happy for a decade, get a dog. And if you want to be happy for the rest of your life, make a garden.”

Gardening, specifically digging in the soil and getting your hands dirty, can help make you pretty happy.

According to Mayo Clinic, inhaling M. vaccae, which is a healthy bacteria that lives in soil, is known to increase levels of serotonin and reduce anxiety.

Joy from gardening can also come from the satisfaction of seeing your hard work pay off as your plants grow.

“I love gardening because it fills me with hope, joy, and peace. Each spring, when the bulbs begin to emerge, I feel a thrill of excitement and hope for the new season,” said my aunt Heidi.

Elsa VanBuren, 14, left, shops with her mother, Caitlin Galt, right, at Cactus & Tropicals in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 25, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Gardening can also help you socialize

Gardening, especially when you’re working in community or allotment gardens, can help you build social connections and combat loneliness, per The New York Times.

If you’re gardening at home, it is recommended to put a bed in the front yard instead of the back, as this can spur conversations with neighbors.

A study done in Colorado showed that participants felt more connected to their community through gardening, per The New York Times.

According to Mayo Clinic, the gardening community is often full of people willing to share what they know and spend time with new gardeners, occasionally sharing plants with them. Gardening friendships can grow out of celebrating a success or from working through a gardening misstep.

Gardening gives purpose and allows you to see the results of your work

According to The New York Times, many people report feeling a deeper sense of meaning and purpose while gardening, which helps contribute to an individual’s well-being.

Kathy Udall, a Utah resident who always has a garden at her house and said gardening is “in my DNA,” shared that gardening allows her to nurture and create.

“I think nurturing is part of us and creativity is part of our innate, you know, I would say God-like qualities, you know, that’s just our innate abilities. We want to create and make things more beautiful,” Udall said.

Cathy Udall shops for an apple tree at Cactus & Tropicals in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 25, 2025. “(Gardening) is in my DNA,” Udall said. Udall’s grandfather and great-grandfather were landscapers that worked on notable Salt Lake City landmarks like the Capitol and Liberty Park. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

She added that, when gardening, you get to see quick results from your efforts, and you get to design something and have it turn out how you want. But, when things don’t go how you want them to, it allows you to learn as you go.

My aunt Sue shared that this year she had a hydrangea plant that was struggling, but after some extra work and care, she was able to make it thrive again.

Being in your garden increases your vitamin D intake

According to UT Health Austin, vitamin D is a vital nutrient for various aspects of health and well-being such as bone health, muscle function, immune system support and hormonal health.

Vitamin D can be obtained through dietary sources, but exposure to sunlight is the most natural and efficient way for the body to intake the vitamin.

Being outside in a garden is a great way to ensure you get enough vitamin D throughout the day.