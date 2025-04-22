Smith Atwood, Davis Atwood and their grandfather Jeff Atwood fish at Manila Creek Pond in Pleasant Grove on Wednesday, April 16, 2025.

As the sun begins to shine more and the weather warms up, you may be looking for something to do outside with kids and grandkids, and one popular activity to try is fishing.

Utah has dozens of community fishing ponds located around the state that are stocked with a variety of fish including rainbow trout and largemouth bass.

These ponds are often located within cities, so you don’t have to travel too far. Many of them are also adjacent to parks that have picnic areas and playgrounds, making them a great place to take kids fishing.

Here is a list of seven of Utah’s fishing ponds that can be great places to take your kids or grandkids fishing this spring and summer.

Devar Overson releases a rainbow trout while fishing at Vivian Park Pond in Provo Canyon on Wednesday, April 16, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Vivian Park pond

Vivian Park, located just a couple of miles up Provo Canyon, is a great place to spend time in the summer and the large park also features a fishing pond with plenty of shady areas.

Those fishing in the pond are likely to catch rainbow trout and brown trout.

The park also features a large grassy area, pavilions, barbecues, a playground and volleyball areas.

Manila Creek pond

Manila Creek pond is located in Pleasant Grove and is a great place for fishing and other fun family activities.

While fishing there, you’re likely to catch bluegill, green sunfish, rainbow trout and it is also possible to catch largemouth bass and wiper.

The pond also has a beach that makes it not just a great place for fishing but also swimming and playing in the water.

Sunset pond

Sunset Pond in Draper is popular local fishing spot and has plenty of shade provided by trees around the water.

Those fishing at Sunset pond are likely to catch bluegill, channel catfish and rainbow trout. There is also a chance of catching black bullhead catfish, largemouth bass, pumpkinseed and wiper.

Bountiful Pond

Bountiful Pond, also referred to as Bountiful Lake, offers fishing and visitors can take out kayaks, canoes and paddleboards onto the water, according to the Davis Journal.

While fishing in this pond people commonly catch bluegill, channel catfish, common carp, green sunfish, rainbow trout, largemouth bass and wiper. It is also possible to catch black bullhead catfish, Utah chub and walleye.

There are also covered picnic areas and bathrooms at the pond for visitors to use.

Riverfront Park fishing ponds

Riverfront Park in South Jordan features three fishing ponds, Midas, Kidney and Riverfront. The ponds are filled with a variety of fish, including bluegill, channel catfish and rainbow trout.

It is also possible to catch black bullhead catfish, largemouth bass and wiper.

The park, which has bathrooms available for visitors, also acts as an access point for the Jordan River Trail.

Willow Pond

Willow Pond is found in Murray and was opened in 2002, but there were several ponds in the area in the 1940s.

Bluegill, channel catfish, green sunfish and rainbow trout are most like to be caught there, but it is also possible to catch brook trout, brown trout, largemouth bass, tiger trout and wiper at the pond.

The pond’s park also has a large pavilion with picnic tables and playground.

Kaysville Ponds

The Kaysville Ponds are a part of Utah State University’s botanical center in Kaysville and were first established in 1995. Those fishing there are likely to catch bluegill, rainbow trout, channel catfish and largemouth bass.

Along with fishing, visitors to the ponds can also use nonmotorized watercrafts such as canoes, kayaks and paddle boards. There are also nature trails around the ponds for walking or jogging.

Kaysville Ponds and nature trails on Wednesday, April 16, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

General guidelines for fishing in Utah

In Utah, those 12 and older are required to have a fishing license, while those under 12 years of age can fish for free. Fishing licenses can be purchased online or in person from local vendors around the state.

Most of the ponds have a daily limit of two fish and some species have catch-and-release requirements. Guidelines for each pond can be found on the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources website.

The ponds are only open to fishing when the parks are open.

Be courteous of others using the ponds for other recreational activities such as swimming or kayaking.

For more information, visit wildlife.utah.gov.