A couple walk along the Jordan River Parkway Trail in South Salt Lake on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019.

Spring is officially here and the weather across Utah is beginning to warm, which means you might be looking for a way to be outside more. For anyone wanting to soak in more sun while also being more active, here is a list of six easy walking trails along the Wasatch Front.

These different trails wind through various Utah cities, along rivers or through canyons, providing different views perfect for whatever you’re looking for.

While many of these trails are long and stretch for miles, they have multiple entry points making it easy for you and whoever you are with to walk as far as you wish.

These paths are easy and perfect for anyone of all ages.

Lagoon Trail

Where: Farmington.

Length: 2.8 miles out and back.

Are dogs allowed: Yes, but they must be on a leash.

The Lagoon trail is a smaller portion of the longer Farmington Creek Trail. This section of the trail is 3.5 miles out and back, and is a popular trail for running, walking and road biking.

This trail also features benches and picnic tables along the path for people to stop and rest.

Along the trail you might spot wildlife such as geese, ducks, small birds and mammals. There are also a variety of tree species along the way.

Murdock Canal Trail

Where: Between Lehi and Orem.

Length: 17 miles.

Are dogs allowed: Yes, but they must be on a leash.

The Murdock Canal trails runs above the now underground canal and is a paved path stretching from Orem to Lehi, covers 17 miles end to end, per AllTrails. With multiple entry points, it is an easy path to customize and choose how far you want to walk.

The trail is open year-round and there are also multiple water stations and picnic tables along the trail.

Denver and Rio Grande Western Rail Trail

Where: From Roy to Centerville.

Length: 2.8 miles out and back.

Are dogs allowed: Yes, but they must be on a leash.

The Denver and Rio Grande Western Rail Trail is around 24 miles point-to-point and stretches from Roy to Centerville and follows a former railway that used to be used by Union Specific Railroad, per AllTrails.

Most of the trail is exposed to the sun without shade, so it is important to be prepared with sunscreen.

Jordan River Parkway Trail

Where: From Utah Lake to the Great Salt Lake.

Length: Over 60 miles.

Are dogs allowed: Yes, but they must be on a leash.

The Jordan River Parkway trail is the longest paved urban trail in the U.S., following the Jordan River from Utah Lake to the Great Salt Lake for over 60 miles, according to Salt Lake County.

The paved trail is often used by bikers, walkers and runners. The trail also includes smaller sections maintained by the different municipalities that it runs through.

Related New geyser in Yellowstone appears in an accessible location for tourists

Ogden River Parkway

Where: Ogden.

Length: 17 miles.

Are dogs allowed: Yes, but they must be on a leash.

The Ogden River Parkway trail is 17 miles out and back which follows along the Ogden River, according to Visitogden.com.

The path starts at the mouth of Ogden Canyon and is also a part of the Golden Spoke trail system. The trail passes by attractions such as Rainbow Gardens and the Historic 25th Street district. There are also some shady parks and ponds along the way.

Provo River Parkway

Where: Provo.

Length: 2.8 miles out and back.

Are dogs allowed: Yes, but they must be on a leash.

Another trail that follows a long a river, the Provo River Parkway goes along the Provo River, per Explore Utah Valley. It stretches from Vivian Park down Provo Canyon to Utah Lake State Park.

Lots of the trail is lined by tall trees providing shade but there are also portions with open views.