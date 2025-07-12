Kevin Peraza competes in the Sonic BMX Dave Mirra Park Best Trick at the X Games Salt Lake City 2025 at the Utah State Fairpark on June 29. The event scored big television and streaming ratings.

SALT LAKE CITY — X Games Salt Lake City may have failed to live up to its in-person audience projections, but the event — which still welcomed tens of thousands of people to Utah State Fairpark — may have also been a “turning point” for the action sports giant.

More than 40,000 attended the three-day extravaganza, falling well shy of what X Games CEO Jeremy Bloom had projected back when the event was announced in February. That said, all of the ticketed bleacher events sold out, the organization reported on Thursday.

It also served up big numbers for those who weren’t able to catch it at the Fairpark, delivering double-digit audience growth across ESPN platforms, with major spikes in youth audiences. X Games and ESPN reported that overall viewership increased by 12% from last year, while June 28 — the second day of competition — delivered a 63% spike in viewership for ESPN2 and a 13% increase for ABC.

The events were also streamed on Roku, which proved to be a large draw for younger audiences. In all, X Games found a 328% increase among viewers aged 12-17 and a 74% increase among viewers aged 25-34 throughout all platforms. X Games leaders view the numbers as a positive sign for the future.

“This was never just about chasing ratings — it was about returning to what made X Games iconic in the first place. We brought back legends, we leaned into tune-in strategy, and we brought on a new production company to tell deeper stories about a new generation of athletes who are redefining what’s possible,” Bloom said in a statement. “The numbers are a clear validation that the path we’re on — back to our roots, but aimed at the future — is resonating.”

X Games Salt Lake City was one of three events planned this year to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the action sports brand. It featured an “invite-only” format that brought in the biggest names in BMX, Moto X and skateboarding.

It ultimately marked a creative and commercial “turning point” for the brand with a blend of “elevated focus on athlete storytelling, real-time data overlays, AI insights, and boundary-pushing competition formats that resonated with both legacy fans and first-time viewers,” X Games and ESPN officials added.

“The growing popularity of X Games among the youth audience is exceptional and something we’re incredibly proud to be part of. ... We’re excited about the continued positive momentum,” said Burke Magnus, ESPN’s president of content.

The future of the X Games was also displayed as a celebration of 30 years wrapped up in Salt Lake City. Ryan Sheckler, Nyjah Huston and Ryan Williams were named the “founder athletes” of the new X Games League at the end of all the festivities. The new league will feature a “team-based, seasonal league format” beginning next year.

A similar Winter X Games League is expected to begin in 2027. Utah could serve as a host team or host for events in the future, Bloom said in February.