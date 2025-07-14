A new wildfire burns in the mountains near Monroe, Sevier County, on Sunday. The fire started in the afternoon and quickly grew to 700 acres.

MONROE, Sevier County — Evacuations are underway as a human-caused wildfire broke out on Monroe Mountain on Sunday at about 2:20 p.m.

State fire officials with Utah Fire Info said the wildfire began southwest of Monroe, Sevier County, burning an estimated 700 acres.

Richfield Communications went to their Facebook page, informing the public that fire crews have been notified and are currently being mobilized to assess the situation.

Officials have closed Monroe Canyon Road. Utah Forestry, Fire and State Lands public information officer Kelly Wickens said 50-60 structures are threatened.

She said the two main communities under evacuation orders are Magleby and Monroe Meadows.

“I do not know of any that are not heeding the warnings, but highly recommended,” Wickens said. “If you’re being evacuated, you should definitely go so firefighters can do their job and not have to worry about public safety, or their own safety.”

She said the fire grew quickly.

“In timber fires, we see them grow quickly, often when the conditions are hot and dry,” Wickens said. “So our field moisture in the timber are very minimal at this time of year, being that we’re in drought conditions through most of the state."

Wickens said resources in other parts of the state, and crews working other fires, are being pulled to help with the Monroe Fire.

Wickens said investigators are still determining what specifically caused the fire.

“It’s hot and dry, use your fire sense,” she said. “If you’re out recreating, please, use precautions. Make sure your campfires are out. Make sure your vehicles are maintained correctly, so we don’t end up burning all our beautiful landscapes. ”

Utah Fire Info is asking the public to avoid the area as evacuations are in progress by the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.

