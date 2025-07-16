PA student Giuliana Miller talks with simulated patient Marney Dudley as she is observed by professor Jim Sutton in a simulated exam room in Orem on Tuesday, July 15, 2025. Several of the students are expected to work in the future free community clinic that is being constructed on the West UVU campus.

KEY POINTS Utah Valley University will partner with the Marc C. and Deborah H. Bingham Foundation to open a free medical clinic on the Orem campus.

The clinic will provide UVU students pursuing health care careers with valued hands-on training.

The Bingham Family Clinic expects to begin seeing patients this winter.

Utah County residents struggling to pay bills and living without medical insurance will soon have improved local access to medical care.

And, simultaneously, Utah Valley University students pursuing health care careers will be gaining enhanced hands-on professional experience, all without ever leaving school grounds.

UVU and the Marc C. and Deborah H. Bingham Foundation have announced a partnership to establish the Bingham Family Clinic — a free, full-service community medical clinic expected to open this winter on UVU’s Orem Campus.

UVU President Astrid Tuminez has known the Binghams since her early days at Utah’s largest higher education institution. The couple, she said, “represent to me the best and most emphatic of community leaders.”

PA student Giuliana Miller gestures while talking with simulated patient Marney Dudley as she is observed by professor Jim Sutton in a simulated exam room as UVU professors watch in Orem on Tuesday, July 15, 2025. Several of the students are expected to work in the future free community clinic that is being constructed on the West UVU campus. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The future Bingham Family Clinic, added Tuminez, will connect education with compassion.

“We are building a future where every person, regardless of circumstance, has access to quality healthcare,” said Tuminez in a UVU release.

“The clinic will also prepare UVU students to lead with skill, empathy and purpose.”

The future clinic is expected to be housed in the Health Professional Building on UVU’s West Campus — located on the west side of I-15 across from the school’s main Orem campus.

The UVU West Campus houses the school’s health professions programs.

The Bingham Family Clinic, according to UVU, will provide “a place of healing and education to those who otherwise may not have access to the medical attention and care they need.”

PA student Giuliana Miller takes notes on a computer pad while being observed by professor Jim Sutton as Miller talks with simulated patient Marney Dudley in a mock exam room in Orem on Tuesday, July 15, 2025. Several of the students are expected to work in the future free community clinic that is being constructed on the West UVU campus. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Services at the future community clinic will include primary care, scheduled speciality appointments, dental hygiene and on-site pharmacy. It’s expected to operate five days a week and serve patients without medical insurance — and with no obligation to pay for care they receive.

Dr. Kirk Woodward, a family practice physician with wide experience serving in Utah rural communities will oversee the clinic.

Education and training for UVU students will be a key component of the clinic. Students will work under the direction of the school’s College of Health and Public Service and will earn hours toward licensing — even while serving their community.

Related Weber State graduates its maiden class of physician assistants

UVU clinic mission: Delivering quality healthcare ‘for everyday people’

UVU students walk into the examination rooms as they are evaluated by professors in mock medical examinations on Tuesday, July 15, 2025. Several of the students are expected to work in the future free community clinic that is being constructed on the West UVU campus. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah natives Marc and Deborah Bingham possess a deep, lifelong appreciation for having access to quality health care.

When Marc Bingham was a little boy he was severely burned. His life was saved by a traveling doctor who utilized his skills and compassion at a moment of extreme need.

“Our vision is simple: Healthcare for everyday people — regardless of financial situation,” said Marc Bingham in the UVU release.

“My own life was saved because of access to care, and we want to make sure no one in our community is left behind.

Simulated patient Amber Montgomery has her eyes checked by PA student Liz Tillman while in a mock exam room with UVU professors watching in Orem on Tuesday, July 15, 2025. Several of the students are expected to work in the future free community clinic that is being constructed on the West UVU campus. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The clinic is expected to begin welcoming patients in late 2025 or early 2026, according to UVU.

“This is not just a clinic,” said Dr. Woodward in the UVU release. “It’s a commitment to every hardworking individual who has fallen through the cracks of a complicated system. From the uninsured subcontractor to families choosing between food and medicine — we are here for them.”

Organizers hope the Bingham Family Clinic will result in early treatment and prevention to reduce chronic illness — while also reducing healthcare costs by providing affordable care and decreasing non-urgent ER visits.