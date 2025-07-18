Sam Blake runs through the vortex tunnel at the Museum of Illusions in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 17, 2025.

Visitors step into the world of mind-bending illusions and deceptive tricks of the mind at the Museum of Illusions.

The museum of mind tricks just opened up this weekend in Salt Lake City at the Gateway and provides museumgoers with interactive opportunities to fool the mind.

“It was incredible,” museumgoer Aubrie Bell said. “I’ve never been to a museum like this. It was so fun seeing all the different illusions.”

It’s not the only Museum of Illusions in the country. There are more than 55 versions of the museum scattered across the U.S. and three other continents.

CEO Kim Schaefer told the Deseret News she was especially excited to bring the museum to Salt Lake City.

“We love this city,“ she said. ”It’s a vibrant city. It’s a big city, but there’s an opportunity for us to cater to families that live here. It’s a very well-known city that we want to be a part of.”

Her favorite part of the experience?

Kaycie Olney poses for a photo in the “Head on a Platter” exhibit at the Museum of Illusions in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 17, 2025. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

“I think just seeing the joy on people’s faces. Yeah. We’ve been walking around all night, and everybody’s laughing and having a good time in the aha moments are just really special.”

The museum starts out with a room called the “Big Little Room” where two people can be in the same room but look completely different sizes. Depending on which corner you’re standing in, you could look like a miniature person or a gigantic human. There’s even a slot to set your phone in the room so you can capture the moment without any assistance.

Throughout the museum is wall art that’s designed to trick the mind into seeing something that’s not there. Next to each trick, there’s an explanation scientifically mapping out what exactly is going on with your brain at that specific illusion.

Schaefer’s personal favorite illusion is the Symmetry Room where you can capture a photo of yourself completely split in half.

In every corner you look, there’s some new trick awaiting.

Lucas Davison, left, and Violet Stocking, right, pose for a photo at the Museum of Illusions in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 17, 2025. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

“I obviously thought it was mind blowing, just, like, so fun,” said museumgoer Stefany Ferraz. “And I can’t wait to bring my 2-year-old. I think it’s going to turn her world upside down.”

The Utah location includes three rooms that are completely unique to this location, including the Gravity Box, where visitors can snap a photo where it looks like they are absolutely defying gravity.

When asked about what to expect when coming to the museum, general manager Justin Ramirez said to come with an open mind, ready to experience magic.

“I think they should come, experience it, and have their mind blown,“ Ramirez said. ”I don’t think anybody will be dissatisfied. We’re here to stay here at the gateway, so I’m really excited to be here."

Here’s some advice for when you go from museumgoers:

Aubrie Bell: Make sure you check, like, every nook and cranny because there’s so much to see.

Stefany Ferraz: Bring a tripod. If you can. Or an extra friend to get your pictures.