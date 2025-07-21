Photo gallery: Cattle drive through downtown signals Days of ’47 is here

Monday’s commute through downtown Salt Lake City included one more challenge: a cattle drive.

The traditional Longhorn Cattle Drive through downtown provided a dramatic announcement that Pioneer Days week is here, and with it the Days of ’47 Rodeo.

With Gov. Spencer Cox and first lady Abby Cox helping with the drive atop their horses, a symbolic drive of cattle made its way from 500 South along West Temple, on to North Temple to the Utah State Fairpark arena.

The drive included cowboys, the Utah Cowgirl Collective and wagons.

Once at the Fairpark, a hands-on kids rodeo introduced local youth to the sport.

Deseret News photojournalist Scott G Winterton captured the cattle commute.

First lady Abby Cox gets to know her horse as she and Gov. Spencer Cox prepare to join others as they kick off the Days of '47 with the annual longhorn cattle drive in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Gov. Spencer Cox, first lady Abby Cox and others kick off the Days of '47 with the annual longhorn drive in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Gov. Spencer Cox, first lady Abby Cox and others begin the drive as they and several others kick off the Days of '47 with the annual longhorn cattle drive in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Gov. Spencer Cox and first lady Abby Cox join a group for the Days of '47 annual longhorn cattle drive in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 21, 2025. The group passes by the U.S. District Court for the District of Utah in Salt Lake City. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

A lasso hangs tied to a saddle of a horse as Gov. Spencer Cox and first lady Abby Cox and others prepare to kick off the Days of '47 with the annual longhorn cattle drive in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

One of the longhorns walks along during the drive as Gov. Spencer Cox, first lady Abby Cox and others kick off the Days of '47 with the annual longhorn drive in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The longhorn cattle walk on the streets of Salt Lake City as Gov. Spencer Cox, first lady Abby Cox and others kick off the Days of '47 with the annual longhorn drive in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

With downtown Salt Lake City in the background, Gov. Spencer Cox and first lady Abby Cox and others kick off the Days of '47 with the annual longhorn cattle drive in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The longhorns stand in the arena at the State Fair Park following the drive as Gov. Spencer Cox and first lady Abby Cox and others kick off the Days of '47 with the annual longhorn drive in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Spencer Nielsen and his two kids, Dane and Annalyn, stand on the sidewalk with others as Gov. Spencer Cox, first lady Abby Cox and others pass during the Days of '47 annual Longhorn drive in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Gov. Spencer Cox and first lady Abby Cox talk with rodeo president & CEO Dan Shaw as they prepare to kick off the Days of '47 with the annual longhorn cattle drive in Salt Lake City on Monday, July 21, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News