SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s Pioneer Day holiday celebrates the arrival of the first group of pioneers entering the Salt Lake Valley in 1847. Cities across Utah are celebrating with unique events to mark the holiday.
Days of ’47 celebration
The week of festivities starts with the Float Preview Party on Monday, July 21 and Tuesday, July 22 from 11 a.m.to 9 p.m. at the Mountain America Expo Center, 9575 S. State.
The Utah Days of ’47 Rodeo will kick off with a cattle drive through Salt Lake streets at 9 a.m. on July 21. Then, nightly shows will take place at the Utah State Fairpark, 155 S. 1000 West, from Tuesday, July 22 to Saturday, July 26, with each show followed by fireworks and drone displays.
The Deseret News Marathon is the longest-operating marathon in Utah and it kicks off early (5:30 a.m.) on Thursday, July 24 with full, half, 10K, 5K, 1K and the new relay races. Online registration closes at 5 p.m. on July 23.
The multiple-day festival also includes the iconic Days of ’47 Parade, which starts Thursday, July 24 at 9 a.m. The route begins at South Temple and State and ends at 900 S. 600 East in Salt Lake City. Liberty Park will be the site of multiple events throughout the day with a Pioneer Day Drone Show at 10 p.m.
Ogden Pioneer Days
Bring your boots and cowboy hat for the Ogden Pioneer Days Rodeo, one of the top five large outdoor rodeos in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. The rodeo begins Friday, July 19, and runs through Thursday, July 24, except Sunday. Bands will perform before the rodeo and drone shows will be held after the rodeo.
- When: Thursday, July 24, 9 a.m. Horse and Hitch Parade followed by the Grande Parade.
- Where: The parade route begins on 31st Street, continues north on Washington Boulevard and ends on 20th Street.
This Is The Place
Join in on the Utah festivities in true pioneer style at This is the Place Heritage Park. A full day of festivities includes a flag ceremony, handcart parade, dancing, watermelon eating contest and normal activities at the park. Enjoy the holiday as you step back in time to the pioneer days.
- When: July 24, Flag ceremony at 10:30 a.m., Parade of Handcarts at 11 a.m., dancing and watermelon-eating contest throughout the day.
- Where: This is the Place Heritage Park, 2601 Sunnyside Ave. in Salt Lake City; flag ceremony at This is the Place Fort, Parade of Handcarts at Main Street, dancing and watermelon eating contest around the park.
- Cost: Price of admission to the park.
Fun at the Mill
Celebrate in Tooele County with rich pioneer history at the Fun at the Mill event. The free festivities, hosted at the Benson Grist Mill, will include free pioneer games and activities, free hot dogs and drinks and folks dressed in pioneer-style clothing. Try your hand at authentic pioneer chores and see what life was like back in 1847.
- When: Friday, July 25, festivities begin at 11 a.m.
- Where: Benson Grist Mill, 325 Pole Canyon Road, Stansbury Park.
- Cost: Free to the public.
Fireworks and city celebrations
Wednesday, July 23
- Clearfield: Join in on the city-wide scavenger hunt, Search the City, the week of June 23-29. The first clue is posted on social media @clearfieldcity and will lead you to a location with a clue to the next area. Solve the clues and submit pictures of yourself via the form at each location to be entered into our prize giveaways. The locations are accessible all day and can be visited at any time.
Thursday, July 24
- American Fork: Take a trip to pioneer times with the Daughters of Utah Pioneers event. Stop by Robinson Park, 100 E. Main, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. to try pioneer games, weaving, rolling hoops and pulling a handcart. Tours of the museum and on-site cabins will also be offered to the public for free.
- Beaver: Join in on the pioneer spirit with Beaver’s day of celebration. Start the day with a 5K and fun run, followed by the parade at 9:30 a.m. After the parade, stop by the park for foot races, games and lunch. The rodeo and fireworks beginning at 9:45 p.m. will close out the day at the Tushar Mountain 4-plex.
- Cedar City: The annual Pioneer Legacy is sure to be a treat at the Southern Utah University Eccles Coliseum, 99 S. 1100 West. Admission is free and open to the public. Doors will open at 7 p.m. with pre-show entertainment at 8:15 p.m., and the Pioneer Legacy Musical and Firework Spectacular at 9:30 p.m. A cast of over 100 youth will share the journey and story of the southern Utah pioneers under the stars.
- Cottonwood Heights: Butlerville Days at Butler Park, 7500 S. 2700 East, will feature entertainment, carnival rides, inflatables and other events, including a drone show at 10 p.m.
- Fairview: Bring on the party with Fairview’s 5K, parade at 11 a.m., breakfast, car show, and old-fashioned kids’ games.
- Kanab: Celebrate in a unique way with the annual fireworks on the water. Spots can be reserved at 4 p.m., but fireworks will not begin until after dark at Jackson Flat Reservoir.
- Kaysville: Help to raise funds to support youth sports in the city. On its 35th anniversary, the scholarship program will help to aid youth to participate in recreational sports. Stop by Bowman’s, 326 Main, between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. for a pancake breakfast.
- Kamas: Bring the kiddos to celebrate with the city of Kamas. Visit the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers cabin, watch the parade at 5 p.m. at City Hall and finish off with a rodeo, live entertainment and fireworks show beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the rodeo grounds.
- Layton: Join in on the fun with a day full of live entertainment, dancing, a Surf ‘n Swim, food truck rally, a special performance from “Riders in the Sky” and a unique electric light parade. Neon lights meet a traditional parade in this special nighttime event from Wasatch Drive, north to Constitution Circle. The evening will end in an electric light party zone.
- Logan: A full day’s festivities will include tournaments, a fun run, parade, a candy cannon, bingo night, a concert with Michelle Lambert and a culminating evening of fireworks at 10 p.m. at Willow Park, 450 W. 700 South.
- Millcreek: Enjoy a sweet treat with the Millcreek community at 7 p.m. for Pie and Root Beer Day. Complimentary pie and frosty root beer floats will be served at Millcreek Common, 1354 E. Chambers Ave.
- Moab: Beat the heat with the Moab Museum’s ice cream social. Stop by the Moab Museum, 118 E. Center Street, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. to enjoy Aggie ice cream, live music, lawn games and the museum.
- Orem: Head to Orem for a spectacular fireworks show, live entertainment and a dance party to celebrate. A market of over 50 local vendors will also make the evening one not to miss. Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. at the Orchard at University Place.
- Park City: Come on out for a picnic, live music, cowboy poetry, relay games, crafts and face painting. Join in on the family-friendly festivities at the City Park South Pavilion, 1304 Sullivan Road.
- Spanish Fork: Bring on the fiesta with the end of Spanish Fork’s Fiesta Days celebration. Enjoy a 5K, Grand Parade down Center and Main Street at 9 a.m., a quilt show, carnival, live entertainment and a booming fireworks show. Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m. at Sports Park, 493 W. Volunteer Drive.
- Vernal: Celebrate the pioneer spirit with Vernal’s day of activities from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free activities such as rope making, pottery and demonstrations of blacksmithing will be offered. Old-fashioned games, free museum entry and a fundraising bake sale will all complete the day at Vernal Pioneer Museum, 186 S. 500 West.
- Washington, Washington County: Have a blast with Washington’s day full of festivities. The morning will begin with a breakfast at 7 a.m., followed by a parade down Telegraph at 8 a.m., booths at Veterans Park and a final fireworks show at 10 p.m. at Veterans Park, 75 E. Telegraph Street.
- Wellsville, Cache County: Come ready to learn about all things pioneer. Special pioneer-themed activities and demonstrations will fill the American West Heritage Center, 4025 S. Highway 89-91. Explore the heritage of Cache Valley while meeting living history interpreters and taking pony rides.
Friday, July 25
- Bountiful: Enjoy a day full of food, drinks and fun activities at the annual Handcart Days. The evening will end with Roy Rivers performing a free concert at the Bountiful City Park Pavilion, 400 N 200 West.
- Cottonwood Heights: The Butlerville Days Parade will begin at 9 a.m. followed by carnival rides, a car show and activities at Butler Park, 7500 S. 2700 East. A fireworks show begins at 10 p.m.
- Lehi: Live the magic of “Wicked” at Ashton Gardens. Take a moment under the stars to sing along to fan favorite songs such as “Wicked” and “Popular.” Doors open at 8 p.m., movie usually begins at dusk, 3900 N. Garden Drive. Cost is free for members, $7.50 for adults and $5 for children.
- Manti: Experience a unique cultural night with Manti’s Taiko night. The event will feature rhythm, storytelling and culture centered around the traditional Taiko drumming. Enjoy short talks and live performances as we explore the history, meaning, and spirit behind Taiko drumming. The show will be held at Manti High School, 100 W. 500 North at 7:30 p.m. Various Taiko events will take place throughout the week.
- Parowan: Enjoy a concert under the stars on Friday from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Gather at Main Street Park, 113 W. Center, to celebrate music and the state with a free concert.
Saturday, July 26
- Bountiful: The city will keep the festivities going all weekend long with the Handcart Days race, parade at 9 a.m., park activities and a final fireworks show at 10 p.m. at Mueller Park Junior High. 955 E. 1800 South.
- Monticello: Begin the morning bright and early with Monticello’s 5K, tournaments throughout the day, inflatables and other activities. The day will finish with a large fireworks show starting at dark at the ball fields, 301 W Center Street.
- Tremonton: As the grand finale for the city’s Hay Days festival, Tremonton will go all out on Saturday. Enjoy a 5K, breakfast, car show, various contests, bubble party, magic show, concert in the park and fireworks at 10 p.m. at Jeanie Stevens Park, 700 N. 1000 West.