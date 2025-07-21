Members of the Sons of Utah Pioneers march in the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City on July 24, 2024. Celebrations throughout the state day will include parades, fireworks, drone shows, live entertainment and lots of other activities.

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s Pioneer Day holiday celebrates the arrival of the first group of pioneers entering the Salt Lake Valley in 1847. Cities across Utah are celebrating with unique events to mark the holiday.

The week of festivities starts with the Float Preview Party on Monday, July 21 and Tuesday, July 22 from 11 a.m.to 9 p.m. at the Mountain America Expo Center, 9575 S. State.

The Utah Days of ’47 Rodeo will kick off with a cattle drive through Salt Lake streets at 9 a.m. on July 21. Then, nightly shows will take place at the Utah State Fairpark, 155 S. 1000 West, from Tuesday, July 22 to Saturday, July 26, with each show followed by fireworks and drone displays.

The Deseret News Marathon is the longest-operating marathon in Utah and it kicks off early (5:30 a.m.) on Thursday, July 24 with full, half, 10K, 5K, 1K and the new relay races. Online registration closes at 5 p.m. on July 23.

The multiple-day festival also includes the iconic Days of ’47 Parade, which starts Thursday, July 24 at 9 a.m. The route begins at South Temple and State and ends at 900 S. 600 East in Salt Lake City. Liberty Park will be the site of multiple events throughout the day with a Pioneer Day Drone Show at 10 p.m.

Ogden Pioneer Days

Bring your boots and cowboy hat for the Ogden Pioneer Days Rodeo, one of the top five large outdoor rodeos in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. The rodeo begins Friday, July 19, and runs through Thursday, July 24, except Sunday. Bands will perform before the rodeo and drone shows will be held after the rodeo.

Where: The parade route begins on 31st Street, continues north on Washington Boulevard and ends on 20th Street.

This Is The Place

Join in on the Utah festivities in true pioneer style at This is the Place Heritage Park. A full day of festivities includes a flag ceremony, handcart parade, dancing, watermelon eating contest and normal activities at the park. Enjoy the holiday as you step back in time to the pioneer days.

Where: This is the Place Heritage Park, 2601 Sunnyside Ave. in Salt Lake City; flag ceremony at This is the Place Fort, Parade of Handcarts at Main Street, dancing and watermelon eating contest around the park.

This is the Place Heritage Park, 2601 Sunnyside Ave. in Salt Lake City; flag ceremony at This is the Place Fort, Parade of Handcarts at Main Street, dancing and watermelon eating contest around the park. Cost: Price of admission to the park.

Fun at the Mill

Celebrate in Tooele County with rich pioneer history at the Fun at the Mill event. The free festivities, hosted at the Benson Grist Mill, will include free pioneer games and activities, free hot dogs and drinks and folks dressed in pioneer-style clothing. Try your hand at authentic pioneer chores and see what life was like back in 1847.

Where: Benson Grist Mill, 325 Pole Canyon Road, Stansbury Park.

Benson Grist Mill, 325 Pole Canyon Road, Stansbury Park. Cost: Free to the public.

Fireworks and city celebrations

Wednesday, July 23

Clearfield: Join in on the city-wide scavenger hunt, Search the City, the week of June 23-29. The first clue is posted on social media @clearfieldcity and will lead you to a location with a clue to the next area. Solve the clues and submit pictures of yourself via the form at each location to be entered into our prize giveaways. The locations are accessible all day and can be visited at any time.

Friday, July 25

Bountiful: Enjoy a day full of food, drinks and fun activities at the annual Handcart Days. The evening will end with Roy Rivers performing a free concert at the Bountiful City Park Pavilion, 400 N 200 West.

Cottonwood Heights: The Butlerville Days Parade will begin at 9 a.m. followed by carnival rides, a car show and activities at Butler Park, 7500 S. 2700 East. A fireworks show begins at 10 p.m.

Lehi: Live the magic of "Wicked" at Ashton Gardens. Take a moment under the stars to sing along to fan favorite songs such as "Wicked" and "Popular." Doors open at 8 p.m., movie usually begins at dusk, 3900 N. Garden Drive. Cost is free for members, $7.50 for adults and $5 for children.

Manti: Experience a unique cultural night with Manti's Taiko night. The event will feature rhythm, storytelling and culture centered around the traditional Taiko drumming. Enjoy short talks and live performances as we explore the history, meaning, and spirit behind Taiko drumming. The show will be held at Manti High School, 100 W. 500 North at 7:30 p.m. Various Taiko events will take place throughout the week.

Parowan: Enjoy a concert under the stars on Friday from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Gather at Main Street Park, 113 W. Center, to celebrate music and the state with a free concert.

Saturday, July 26