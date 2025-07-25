Lily Shadle helps Josh Sato at the register to pay for his fireworks at Mad Matt’s Fireworks in Sandy at 9000 South and State Street on Wednesday, July 2, 2025.

Firework season for residents is quickly coming to a close, which could put some Utahns’ minds at ease.

The final night for the public to legally light fireworks in Utah this summer is Friday, July 25. But firework impact on severe drought and wildfire risk across the state is being weighed by Utahns when considering firework restrictions.

Utahns are split over how strict firework limitations should be, particularly when considering potential environmental effects from fireworks, a new Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll found.

As of this week, 100% of the state of Utah is under moderate to extreme drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Utah’s reservoir system remains at about 81% full, which is higher than average but 10% below its levels last July. Many of Utah’s reservoirs are at 35% full or lower, including reservoirs in north, central and southern Utah.

When fireworks explode, they release chemicals, which some Utahns are concerned will impact the state’s water levels. Others believe fireworks have a minimal impact on water levels.

People watch fireworks following a Utah Warriors Major League Rugby game against RFC Los Angeles at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman on Saturday, June 7, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

A recent Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll conducted by HarrisX revealed that nearly 4 in 10 Utahns (37%) believe no additional firework restrictions should be made when considering effect on water levels.

Nearly 3 in 10 Utahns (27%) believe only government entities should light fireworks during official events. Another 19% said fireworks should not be used at all, while 17% said they do not know.

The poll, conducted by HarrisX on July 9-16, 2025, of 840 registered Utah voters, has a margin of error of +/- 3.4 percentage points.

Wildfire risk is an ongoing concern in Utah regarding firework safety. Ahead of the July holidays, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox urged Utahns to adhere to firework restrictions and celebrate responsibly.

“Our wildland firefighters are heroes. They face incredible risks to keep us safe and protect the places we love,” Cox said in a July statement. “We owe them our gratitude, and that starts with doing our part. This summer, use fireworks wisely, follow local rules, and help prevent the next fire.”

There have been 438 wildfires in Utah so far this year — 331 of which were caused by humans. But the two largest Utah wildfires this year were both naturally caused.

The France Canyon Fire, which burned nearly 35,000 acres, was started by a lightning strike. And the Forsyth Fire, which blazed across more than 15,600 acres in Dixie National Forest, was also triggered by lightning, according to officials.

Still, Utah fire departments are urging Utahns to use fireworks safely and respect restrictions to prevent firework danger.

“What we’re trying to prevent is a huge catastrophe where, if you’re in the wildland, it could transfer very easily to the scrub oak and the pines and then move up the mountain and spread to other homes,” Ogden Fire Marshal Kevin Brown told KUER.

A pile of fireworks is pictured as the American Red Cross of Utah and the Salt Lake City Fire Department host a live demonstration emphasizing the risks associated with fireworks in Salt Lake City on Thursday, June 26, 2025. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Brown added, “We average probably 15 to 20 fireworks fires every July (in Ogden).”

Firework safety tips

In light of wildfire risk across the state, the Utah State Fire Marshal is reminding Utahns to celebrate summer holidays responsibly and consider safe alternatives.

“Wildfires are not just a rural problem, they can ignite in neighborhoods, parks, and even vacant lots within city limits. A single spark from a firework can cause widespread destruction,” per a statement from the Salt Lake City Fire Department.

A wildfire scar is pictured behind homes in Cedar Hills on Thursday, July 3, 2025. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

The SLCFD recommends keeping your property clear of dry leaves, pine needles and other dry, flammable debris, as well as keeping vegetation trimmed and green to reduce wildfire risk. Avoid lighting fireworks near trees, brush, grass, bushes and other vulnerable foliage.

