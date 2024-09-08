Michael O. Leavitt, the 14th governor of Utah, talks about an important lesson from public service during "Yellow Couch" interview at Deseret News, released Sept. 6, 2024. Screenshot from YouTube
Michael O. Leavitt, the 14th governor of Utah, learned an important lesson from public service. “The issues with the most impact are those that have cascading consequences,” he said.

While watching a repairman work on a clock in the governor’s office, he noticed that when the large gears of a clock are turned, the smaller gears spin.

During a Deseret News “Yellow Couch” interview, titled “Gov. Michael O. Leavitt — Lessons of the Grandfather Clock,” Leavitt said “an important part of leadership is the ability to identify the big gears.”

This Deseret News video highlights the former governor’s views on leadership. “I began to ask myself, so what are the big gears in keeping the state prosperous?” he said.

