“Perspective, the legacy of LaVell Edwards,” a Deseret News video, features Deseret News sportswriters Lee Benson, Dick Harmon and Dave McCann sharing memories of legendary coach LaVell Edwards.

With today’s victory over UCF at Central Florida, BYU — now 8-0 — claims the top spot in the Big 12.

The season is reminiscent of the team’s historic football run to the national title four decades ago.

In 1984, BYU Football Coach LaVell Edwards led his team to a ground-breaking national championship.

Special Collector's Issue: "1984: The Year BYU was Second to None" Get an inclusive look inside BYU Football's 1984 National Championship season. Buy Now

This Deseret News video, titled “Perspective, the legacy of LaVell Edwards,” features Deseret News sportswriters Lee Benson, Dick Harmon and Dave McCann sharing memories of the legendary coach.

“You have to remember there were no real expectations,” said Benson. “No one started talking about, except inside the locker room, that BYU could be national champions.”

Deseret News has created a commemorative magazine to celebrate the 40th anniversary of BYU’s remarkable season. Buy your copy here (https://www.deseret.com/1984/).