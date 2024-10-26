With today’s victory over UCF at Central Florida, BYU — now 8-0 — claims the top spot in the Big 12.
The season is reminiscent of the team’s historic football run to the national title four decades ago.
In 1984, BYU Football Coach LaVell Edwards led his team to a ground-breaking national championship.
This Deseret News video, titled “Perspective, the legacy of LaVell Edwards,” features Deseret News sportswriters Lee Benson, Dick Harmon and Dave McCann sharing memories of the legendary coach.
“You have to remember there were no real expectations,” said Benson. “No one started talking about, except inside the locker room, that BYU could be national champions.”
Deseret News has created a commemorative magazine to celebrate the 40th anniversary of BYU’s remarkable season. Buy your copy here (https://www.deseret.com/1984/).