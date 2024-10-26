BYU head coach Kalani Sitake greets fans prior to the Cougars' game against UCF on Oct. 26, 2024 in Orlando.

Second quarter

14:53 — Will Ferrin extends the lead to 10 points with a 41-yard field goal. BYU 10, UCF 0.

The kick wasn’t even Ferrin’s most impressive play of the drive — he ran for eight yards and a first down on an elaborate fake kick where holder Sam Vander Haar snapped the ball through his legs and into the hands of a running Ferrin.

BYU has already held possession for more than 12 minutes today while running for 77 yards on 5.5 yards per carry.

First quarter

BYU 7, UCF 0

10:32 — Jake Retzlaff came to play today.

With his pocket quickly collapsing, the Cougars’ QB scrambled for a 29-yard touchdown to cap a 75-yard opening drive and give BYU an early lead. BYU 7, UCF 0.

The Cougars ran five times for 43 yards on the series, with Retzlaff making a pair of key throws to Keelan Marion and Darius Lassiter as well.

