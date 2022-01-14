‘Home Work’ is coming back to the Magnolia Network

Utah-based home renovation show “Home Work” is coming back.

The news: Magnolia Network said Wednesday that it will bring “Home Work” back to its lineup after conducting an investigation that found “ill or malicious intent” in the complaints, according to Variety.

“Magnolia Network is dedicated to sharing hopeful and genuine stories,” Allison Page, president of Magnolia Network, said in a statement Thursday, according to Variety.

“In doing that, we strive to meet people with compassion, and to cautiously approach difficult moments with honest understanding.

“After speaking with homeowners as well as Candis and Andy Meredith regarding renovation projects for ‘Home Work,’ and hearing a mix of both positive and negative experiences, we do not believe there was ill or malicious intent.

“While ‘Home Work’ will return to Magnolia Network, we recognize the responsibility we have to act on how we can better support not only our talent, but those who put their trust in them and this brand.”

Flashback: “Home Work” was originally removed from the new Magnolia Network’s opening lineup because a number of Utah residents spoke out against Candis and Andy Meredith.

The residents said the couple created renovation issues like growing budget, workmanship issues and multiple difficulties.

Page said: “Magnolia Network is aware that certain homeowners have expressed concerns about renovation projects undertaken by Candis and Andy Meredith.

“Within the last day, we have learned additional information about the scope of these issues, and we have decided to remove ‘Home Work’ from the Magnolia Network lineup pending a review of the claims that have been made.”

The reaction: The “Home Work” hosts said Wednesday that they did not approve of their show's removal.

“We do not believe in bullying online, we feel like this attack was particularly calculated for the day before the network launch and we are hopeful that this can allow the narrative to continue on a more equal playing field without malicious intent,” Candis Meredith told Today.com.

The Merediths released an Instagram series of post that explained their side of the story, saying that the affected families orchestrated to hurt the Merediths because they did not support beliefs of the Magnolia Network, which was created by Chip and Joanna Gaines.