Sunday, October 2, 2022 | 
Real Salt Lake Sports

Douglas Costa scores equalizer, LA Galaxy ties Real Salt Lake 1-1

By  Associated Press
Real Salt Lake forward Sergio Córdova (10) and Real Salt Lake defender Marcelo Silva (30) work for the Ball as Real Salt Lake and Sporting KC play at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy on Sunday, July 17, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Douglas Costa scored the equalizer for the LA Galaxy in a 1-1 draw with Real Salt Lake on Saturday night.

Costa’s tying goal came on a penalty kick in the 68th minute for the Galaxy (13-12-8).

Sergio Cordova was RSL’s (11-11-11) loan goal scorer.

The Galaxy outshot RSL 16-11, with eight shots on goal to five for RSL.

Jonathan Bond saved four of the five shots he faced for the Galaxy. Zac MacMath had seven saves for RSL.

Both teams next play Sunday. The Galaxy visit the Houston Dynamo and RSL hosts the Portland Timbers on Decision Day.

