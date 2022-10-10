Donovan Mitchell wants the Mets’ best pitcher to stay with the team. Jazz fans are roasting him for it

Certainly a top storyline for the New York Mets this offseason will be whether or not ace pitcher Jacob deGrom stays with them or goes elsewhere in free agency.

About 15 minutes after the Mets were officially eliminated from the Major League Baseball playoffs Sunday night by the San Diego Padres, one of their most famous fans made a plea for deGrom to stay.

Former Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell is a diehard Mets fan (his dad, in case you hadn’t heard on a Jazz broadcast over the past five years, works for the team), and he tweeted after the game, “Last tweet of the night…. Jake don’t leave” and added four praying emojis.

Last tweet of the night…. Jake don’t leave 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) October 10, 2022

The irony of the tweet was not lost on Jazz fans and NBA fans in general.

For a long time prior to the Jazz trading Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers in September, there were reports and speculation that Mitchell would eventually request to be moved (it reportedly never actually got to that point), speculation that only increased when the team was eliminated from the first round of the playoffs last season.

Because of that, Jazz fans replied to his Sunday tweet in droves. Here are some of those replies.

Yeah it'd be so nice as a fan if your favorite athlete would just verbally reassure everyone they're committed to stay on the team long term — Cody Eden (@CodyEden) October 10, 2022

I’m sorry your team underachieved in the playoffs. That’s no fun. — Classless Skip ☕️☕️ (@MenaceSocietyUT) October 10, 2022

I feel ya. It's rough watching your team not make it out of the first round of the playoffs, and then losing your best players in the off-season. — Andrew Syme (@xboxter) October 10, 2022

Oh the irony! — KathyTheLibrarian (@kathyballardwvc) October 10, 2022

Man this one stings a little bit in Utah — Tariffiq (@specialtariq) October 10, 2022

Maybe he could just sign a 4 year deal and then after the first year of it, have his camp start leaking that he wants to be traded… 🤷🏻‍♂️ I dunno, just spit balling here. — Brad Corona (@VidalCalvin2) October 10, 2022

Jazz fans are like… pic.twitter.com/Fl1QmBFYHw — Stephen Q Ritter (@StephenQRitter) October 10, 2022