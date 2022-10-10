Facebook Twitter
Rex Orange County charged with 6 counts of sexual assault, pleads not guilty

He has pleaded not guilty on all six charges

By Gitanjali Poonia Gitanjali Pooniagpoonia@deseretnews.com
Alexander O’Connor of the band Rex Orange County performs in concert during their “Pony Tour” at The Fillmore on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in Philadelphia.

Invision, Associated Press

British singer-songwriter Rex Orange County has been charged with six counts of sexual assault, according to Billboard.

The 24-year-old, whose legal name is Alexander O’Connor, allegedly assaulted a woman twice on June 1, “four additional times the next day, once in a taxi and three other times in his Notting Hill home,” according to Deadline.

O’Connor was released on unconditional bail and is set to appear in court on Oct. 10. He has pleaded not guilty on all six charges.

“Alex is shocked by the allegations, which he denies, and looks forward to clearing his name in court,” a representative for the musician said, per The Guardian. “He is unable to make any further comment because of the ongoing proceedings.”

According to Buzzfeed, O’Conner canceled the rest of his tour earlier in July, stating “personal circumstances” behind the decision.

“I am having to spend some time at home this year and I will not be able to continue with touring as planned,” he said via Twitter.

O’Conner said that except for the show in London, all dates in Australia, New Zealand and other European cities were canceled.

“I look forward to getting back to it as soon as possible,” he said.

According to The Guardian, the singer has four albums and collaborated with American artists like Tyler, the Creator and Chance the Rapper.

