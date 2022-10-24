Facebook Twitter
Monday, October 24, 2022 | 
High School Football Sports High School Sports

2022 Parry’s Power Guide: Predicting Week 2 of the high school football playoffs

By Noland Parry
SHARE 2022 Parry’s Power Guide: Predicting Week 2 of the high school football playoffs
Parrys_Power_Guide.jpg

6A Playoffs
Favored Team Rating Diff. Rating Underdog Edward’s Edge
AMERICAN FORK 119.1 32.2 86.9 Mountain Ridge American Fork
BINGHAM 117.8 13.2 104.6 Pleasant Grove Bingham
CORNER CANYON 132.6 42.3 90.3 Layton Corner Canyon
FARMINGTON 94.0 8.2 85.8 Weber Farmington
Lone Peak 123.2 14.2 109.0 SYRACUSE Syracuse
Riverton 95.0 7.0 88.0 DAVIS Davis
SKYRIDGE 140.5 61.4 79.1 Fremont Skyridge
West 96.8 10.5 86.3 WEST JORDAN West
5A Playoffs
Favored Team Rating Diff. Rating Underdog Edward’s Edge
BRIGHTON 98.8 18.4 80.4 Olympus Brighton
LEHI 124.0 32.6 91.4 Park City Lehi
Orem 97.1 10.4 86.7 BOUNTIFUL Bountiful
PROVO 87.4 1.6 85.8 Box Elder Provo
SPANISH FORK 91.1 7.6 83.5 Wasatch Spanish Fork
SPRINGVILLE 101.3 11.5 89.8 Alta Springville
STANSBURY 89.1 22.8 66.3 Cedar Valley Stansbury
TIMPVIEW 121.0 15.6 105.4 East Timpview
4A Playoffs
Favored Team Rating Diff. Rating Underdog Edward’s Edge
CRIMSON CLIFFS 85.6 15.6 70.0 Cedar City Crimson Cliffs
DESERT HILLS 87.7 7.7 80.0 Sky View Desert Hills
DIXIE 84.4 10.6 73.8 Mountain Crest Dixie
Snow Canyon 93.8 10.1 83.7 RIDGELINE Snow Canyon
3A Playoffs
Favored Team Rating Diff. Rating Underdog Edward’s Edge
CANYON VIEW 53.4 3.6 49.8 Richfield Canyon View
GRANTSVILLE 71.4 29.4 42.0 North Sanpete Grantsville
JUAB 65.3 15.1 50.2 Manti Juab
MORGAN 81.9 33.4 48.5 Juan Diego Morgan
2A Playoffs
Favored Team Rating Diff. Rating Underdog Edward’s Edge
BEAVER 64.2 25.4 38.8 Summit Academy Beaver
EMERY 36.7 9.5 27.2 Providence Hall Emery
SAN JUAN 70.3 42.6 27.7 South Sevier San Juan
SOUTH SUMMIT 49.9 12.2 37.7 Delta South Summit
1A Playoffs
Favored Team Rating Diff. Rating Underdog Edward’s Edge
ENTERPRISE 55.8 22.7 33.1 North Summit Enterprise
KANAB 51.7 7.1 44.6 Duchesne Duchesne
LAYTON CHRISTIAN 59.0 43.6 15.4 Parowan Layton Christian
MILFORD 47.6 15.7 31.9 North Sevier Milford
1A 8-player Playoffs
Favored Team Rating Diff. Rating Underdog Edward’s Edge
MONTICELLO -0.3 25.0 -25.3 Altamont Monticello
RICH 5.5 52.9 -47.4 Monument Valley Rich
WATER CANYON 0.5 30.1 -29.6 Whitehorse Water Canyon

Home team in CAPS

© 2022 by Noland Parry

Noland Parry’s record last week: 24-5, 82.7%.

Noland Parry’s season-to-date record: 439-107, 80.4%.

High school sports editor James Edward’s record last week: 24-5, 82.7%.

High school sports editor James Edward’s season-to-date record: 428-117, 78.5%.

Next Up In Sports
BYU has played its way into the Misery Index
What Bryce Harper said about family and Phillies fans after his home run sent Philadelphia to World Series
Schedule stars aligned for the Utes. Here’s why
BYU’s Amanda Barcello following ‘in the footsteps’ of older brother Alex
How can BYU repair its cracked confidence?
Are the Jazz, Cavaliers and Timberwolves all winning the summer blockbuster trades right now?