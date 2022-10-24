2022 Parry’s Power Guide: Predicting Week 2 of the high school football playoffs

6A Playoffs
|Favored Team
|Rating
|Diff.
|Rating
|Underdog
|Edward’s Edge
|AMERICAN FORK
|119.1
|32.2
|86.9
|Mountain Ridge
|American Fork
|BINGHAM
|117.8
|13.2
|104.6
|Pleasant Grove
|Bingham
|CORNER CANYON
|132.6
|42.3
|90.3
|Layton
|Corner Canyon
|FARMINGTON
|94.0
|8.2
|85.8
|Weber
|Farmington
|Lone Peak
|123.2
|14.2
|109.0
|SYRACUSE
|Syracuse
|Riverton
|95.0
|7.0
|88.0
|DAVIS
|Davis
|SKYRIDGE
|140.5
|61.4
|79.1
|Fremont
|Skyridge
|West
|96.8
|10.5
|86.3
|WEST JORDAN
|West
5A Playoffs
|Favored Team
|Rating
|Diff.
|Rating
|Underdog
|Edward’s Edge
|BRIGHTON
|98.8
|18.4
|80.4
|Olympus
|Brighton
|LEHI
|124.0
|32.6
|91.4
|Park City
|Lehi
|Orem
|97.1
|10.4
|86.7
|BOUNTIFUL
|Bountiful
|PROVO
|87.4
|1.6
|85.8
|Box Elder
|Provo
|SPANISH FORK
|91.1
|7.6
|83.5
|Wasatch
|Spanish Fork
|SPRINGVILLE
|101.3
|11.5
|89.8
|Alta
|Springville
|STANSBURY
|89.1
|22.8
|66.3
|Cedar Valley
|Stansbury
|TIMPVIEW
|121.0
|15.6
|105.4
|East
|Timpview
4A Playoffs
|Favored Team
|Rating
|Diff.
|Rating
|Underdog
|Edward’s Edge
|CRIMSON CLIFFS
|85.6
|15.6
|70.0
|Cedar City
|Crimson Cliffs
|DESERT HILLS
|87.7
|7.7
|80.0
|Sky View
|Desert Hills
|DIXIE
|84.4
|10.6
|73.8
|Mountain Crest
|Dixie
|Snow Canyon
|93.8
|10.1
|83.7
|RIDGELINE
|Snow Canyon
3A Playoffs
|Favored Team
|Rating
|Diff.
|Rating
|Underdog
|Edward’s Edge
|CANYON VIEW
|53.4
|3.6
|49.8
|Richfield
|Canyon View
|GRANTSVILLE
|71.4
|29.4
|42.0
|North Sanpete
|Grantsville
|JUAB
|65.3
|15.1
|50.2
|Manti
|Juab
|MORGAN
|81.9
|33.4
|48.5
|Juan Diego
|Morgan
2A Playoffs
|Favored Team
|Rating
|Diff.
|Rating
|Underdog
|Edward’s Edge
|BEAVER
|64.2
|25.4
|38.8
|Summit Academy
|Beaver
|EMERY
|36.7
|9.5
|27.2
|Providence Hall
|Emery
|SAN JUAN
|70.3
|42.6
|27.7
|South Sevier
|San Juan
|SOUTH SUMMIT
|49.9
|12.2
|37.7
|Delta
|South Summit
1A Playoffs
|Favored Team
|Rating
|Diff.
|Rating
|Underdog
|Edward’s Edge
|ENTERPRISE
|55.8
|22.7
|33.1
|North Summit
|Enterprise
|KANAB
|51.7
|7.1
|44.6
|Duchesne
|Duchesne
|LAYTON CHRISTIAN
|59.0
|43.6
|15.4
|Parowan
|Layton Christian
|MILFORD
|47.6
|15.7
|31.9
|North Sevier
|Milford
1A 8-player Playoffs
|Favored Team
|Rating
|Diff.
|Rating
|Underdog
|Edward’s Edge
|MONTICELLO
|-0.3
|25.0
|-25.3
|Altamont
|Monticello
|RICH
|5.5
|52.9
|-47.4
|Monument Valley
|Rich
|WATER CANYON
|0.5
|30.1
|-29.6
|Whitehorse
|Water Canyon
Home team in CAPS
© 2022 by Noland Parry
Noland Parry’s record last week: 24-5, 82.7%.
Noland Parry’s season-to-date record: 439-107, 80.4%.
High school sports editor James Edward’s record last week: 24-5, 82.7%.
High school sports editor James Edward’s season-to-date record: 428-117, 78.5%.
What Bryce Harper said about family and Phillies fans after his home run sent Philadelphia to World Series