3 keys to BYU’s loss to Butler

BYU lost to Butler 75-70 on Thanksgiving night in the consolation round of The Battle 4 Atlantis in The Bahamas.
The Cougars (3-3) trailed almost the entire game and were down by three with under 30 seconds. The Bulldogs (4-2) hit clutch free throws over the final 12 seconds to seal the win.
- BYU trailed 37-30 at halftime but scored the first 12 points of the second half to briefly take the lead.
- Butler’s Jayden Taylor scored 20 points and Eric Hunter added 19. The Bulldogs 6 of 10 3-pointers in the second half.
- The Cougars were led by Fousseyni Traore, who scored a game-high 21 points, and a game-high 12 rebounds. He also added four assists.