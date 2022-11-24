Facebook Twitter
3 keys to BYU’s loss to Butler

BYU lost to Butler 75-70 on Thanksgiving night

By Jeff Call Jeff Call
Butler’s Simas Lukosius shoots as BYU’s Jaxson Robinson (2) defends during a game in the Battle 4 Atlantis at Paradise Island, Bahamas, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.

Butler’s Simas Lukosius shoots as BYU’s Jaxson Robinson (2) defends during an NCAA college basketball game in the Battle 4 Atlantis at Paradise Island, Bahamas, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. BYU coach Mark Pope is at left.

Tim Aylen, Bahamas Visual Services via Associated Press

BYU lost to Butler 75-70 on Thanksgiving night in the consolation round of The Battle 4 Atlantis in The Bahamas.

The Cougars (3-3) trailed almost the entire game and were down by three with under 30 seconds. The Bulldogs (4-2) hit clutch free throws over the final 12 seconds to seal the win. 

  • BYU trailed 37-30 at halftime but scored the first 12 points of the second half to briefly take the lead. 
  • Butler’s Jayden Taylor scored 20 points and Eric Hunter added 19. The Bulldogs 6 of 10 3-pointers in the second half. 
  • The Cougars were led by Fousseyni Traore, who scored a game-high 21 points, and a game-high 12 rebounds. He also added four assists. 

