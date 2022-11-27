Facebook Twitter
Sunday, November 27, 2022 
Opinion: Don’t let this climate problem become the next Great Salt Lake crisis

The Uinta Basin is known for its methane gas leaks. We should have an action plan before it’s too late

By Readers’ Forum
Stephen Foulger, of the Utah Department of Environmental Quality, inspects an oil pump site.

Stephen Foulger, an environmental scientist with the Utah Department of Environmental Quality, uses a Flir gas detection camera during an inspection of an oil pump site near Roosevelt on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

We have heard much about the shrinking Great Salt Lake crisis as it is a blatant visual of our previous lack of care for how we use vital resources. We understand the consequences of our actions concerning the lake only now that we are at the precipice of no return. What are other issues we have not addressed or show no concern about? What are we doing, or not doing, that we will realize we needed to take action on long before now?

The Uinta Basin is known as one of the nation’s largest sources of methane leaks. The effects of methane on climate change are many times higher than that of carbon dioxide, and the medical complications from methane pollution are real and damaging. 

Related

On Nov. 11, the EPA released a supplemental methane proposal to strengthen pollution limits for key sources. The benefits include regular inspections of high-polluting, lower-producing wells, utilizing advanced monitoring technology and curtailing pollution from routine flaring. These are important steps toward reducing methane pollution, but more will need to be taken in the future.

Let’s learn from our past and not wait until the point of no return to take action.

Rebecca Ricks

Rexburg, Idaho

