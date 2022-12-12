He started singing 2 years ago. Now, this 16-year-old could win ‘The Voice’

Brayden Lape is one of five singers competing to be the newest champion of “The Voice.”

Here’s a look at his run on the show.

Who is Brayden Lape on ‘The Voice’ 2022?

Although he’s only 16, Brayden Lape hasn’t had any sort of disadvantage in “The Voice” competition. The singer from Michigan defeated more seasoned performers during earlier rounds of the competition, with Camila Cabello even commenting that the teenager had a “pop record friendly” voice, the Deseret News reported.

Following Lape’s performance for the top 10, Blake Shelton praised the teenager for how much he’s grown as an artist, saying that Lape would one day be “way too good to ever come back” on “The Voice.”

After his performance for the top eight, all of the coaches noted how much Lape has grown as an artist on the show.

“I’m so excited about your career and where you’re going,” Cabello said, while Gwen Stefani noted that she loved Lape’s “understated” and subtle presence.

Being in the show’s top five is especially impressive for Lape, considering he initially ended up on Shelton’s team by default. The country star was the only coach to turn his chair during the blind audition, following Lape’s performance of Niall Horan’s “This Town.” But Lape admitted that Shelton was his first choice anyway, the Deseret News reported.

If Lape wins Season 22 of “The Voice,” he will be one of the youngest winners in show history. Fifteen-year-old Carter Rubin, who won “The Voice” in 2020, became the youngest male singer to win the show, the Deseret News reported.

Brayden Lape performs during the top 13 round of “The Voice.” Trae Patton, NBC

Compared to his fellow finalists, Lape, who is a sophomore in high school, is fairly new to music. The teenager began to focus more on music during the pandemic, per Hollywood Life.

“I taught myself how to play the guitar and started to sing a couple cover songs,” Lape told Local Spins, a music publication in West Michigan. “I started performing in smaller gigs in the last two years. I have written some originals on my own and also teamed up to write a couple more songs. I plan on recording and putting out music next year. Stay tuned.

“I would like to finish my last two years of high school while releasing music and playing shows,” he continued. “I will see where music has taken me and go from there.”

Brayden Lape’s performances on ‘The Voice’ 2022

Top 13 performance

Top 10 performance

Top eight performance

Knockout round

Blind audition