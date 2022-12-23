Facebook Twitter
Friday, December 23, 2022 | 
Utah State Aggies Sports Utah State Basketball

SMU edges Utah State 77-74 in Diamond Head Classic semis

By Associated Press
SHARE SMU edges Utah State 77-74 in Diamond Head Classic semis
SMU players huddle on the floor

SMU players huddle on the floor during the second half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Utah State, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Honolulu. SMU defeated Utah State 77-74 to reach the final of the Diamond Head Classic.

Marco Garcia, Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) — Zhuric Phelps scored 19 points and Zach Nutall hit a big 3-pointer in the final minute to send SMU to a 77-74 victory over Utah State in the semifinals of the Diamond Head Classic on Friday night.

Phelps added eight rebounds and four assists for the Mustangs (5-7). Nutall connected from beyond the arc with 33 seconds left to give SMU a two-possession lead.

Samuell Williams had 15 points on 7-of-10 shooting with three steals for SMU. Nutall finished with 13 points and Efe Odigie scored 12. Stefan Todorovic added 10 points off the bench.

Sean Bairstow and Max Shulga paced the Aggies (10-2) with 18 points apiece. Bairstow grabbed eight rebounds. Steven Ashworth scored 15. Utah State has lost two of its last three games after a 9-0 start.

SMU will play the winner of the other semifinal between Washington State and Hawaii in the final on Sunday

Next Up In Sports
Jaren Hall has announced his future plans
‘Couldn’t write a better ending’: Reid brothers ‘stoked’ to take field together at Rose Bowl
Why Isaac Rex’s decision to return is so important to BYU football
Analysis: Malik Beasley is asserting himself on both ends of the court for the Jazz
BYU wins again, stays unbeaten against Weber State at the Marriott Center
Zach Wilson was booed and then benched on Thursday. Here’s what he and his coach said about it