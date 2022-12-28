3 keys to the Utah Jazz’s loss to the Golden State Warriors

The Utah Jazz led by as many as 12, and went into the fourth quarter leading by six points, but the Warriors stepped up their game and walked away with the win on Wednesday night, beating the Jazz, 112-107.
Here are three keys that contributed to the Jazz’s loss:
- Timely mistakes put the Jazz in a tough position in the fourth quarter. Four turnovers in the fourth, four really important missed free throws that could have changed the game, and some missed shots that the Jazz normally make, as well as some missteps on the defensive end, put the Warriors in a position to take advantage in key moments.
- Lauri Markkanen had 29 points midway through the third quarter and had been incredibly efficient, but he went 0 of 6 in the fourth quarter, including some shots that could have equalized the game or stopped a Warriors run. Overall the Jazz shot just 4 of 25 and went 1 of 12 from 3-point range in the fourth quarter, losing the lead and the game.
- Without Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson on the court the Warriors were going to need to get contributions from elsewhere. Ty Jerome and Donte DiVincenzo answered the call, combining for 36 points.