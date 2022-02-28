Target raising minimum wage to $24 in some areas of the country

Target employees at stores and distribution centers in places like New York may see their wages as high as $24 an hour.

The latest: The retailer said that the minimum wage will be in the range of $15 to $24 an hour.



The company also plans to spend an additional $300 million on its labor force this year, which includes better health care coverage for hourly employees.

According to the Wall Street Journal, store associates at the company who work at least 25 hours a week can now enroll in a Target medical plan, lowered from the minimum 30 hours a week. This allows 20% of the staff to be eligible.

What they’re saying: The highest pay will be available to those in competitive markets while the universal minimum wage remains $15 an hour, according to the Associated Press.



“The market has changed,” said Target CEO Brian Cornell. “We want to continue to have an industry-leading position.”

The bigger picture: Many retailers across the country adjusted for the cost of living in different markets. As of late, worker wages have risen due to a tight labor market.

