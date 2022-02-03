Two ‘Book of Boba Fett’ Easter eggs only ‘Clone Wars’ fans will understand

Warning: The following article has spoilers for “The Book of Boba Fett” Episode 6.

The most recent episode of “The Book of Boba Fett” was bonkers — bringing us a number of characters and moments that “Star Wars” fans have only dreamed of until now.

And two of those moments had a direct connection to “The Clone Wars” animated series.

‘The Clone Wars’ villain returns

What happened: The end of the episode featured a lone figure walking through the desert of Tatooine and approaching Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant), saying that Cobb should avoid working with Boba Fett.

The person — with blue skin and crazy red eyes — was Cad Bane, a bounty hunter villain from “The Clone Wars” animated series.

Details: Cad Bane was one of the most notorious bounty hunters during the Clone Wars, all of which happened on “The Clone Wars” animated series.

He was then hired by the Empire to stop any efforts by the Republic to rise up, as seen on the animated series “The Bad Batch,” according to Entertainment Weekly.

Why it matters: This is the first time we’ve seen Cad Bane in a live-action setting. Similar to Ahsoka Tano’s debut on “The Mandalorian,” Bane’s appearance is another example of the animated blending with the live-action “Star Wars” universe.

An apprentice and her master’s son

What happened: In one of the most heartfelt moments of “Book of Boba Fett” Episode 6, Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) spoke about how Grogu (Baby Yoda) was struggling to become a Jedi. She then made a reference to Luke’s father.

Details: As Grogu struggled to train as a Jedi, Luke said that Grogu’s heart didn’t seem to be into the Jedi ways.

Ahsoka responded, “So much like your father.”

Why this matters: The line has so much weight to it. As seen on “The Clone Wars,” Ahsoka was the apprentice of Anakin Skywalker, Luke’s father.