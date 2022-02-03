3 keys to the Aggies’ 78-62 win over San Jose State

Utah State notched its fourth straight victory Thursday night with a 78-62 victory over the Spartans Thursday night at the Spectrum.

Here are three keys to Utah State’s win over San Jose State:

Senior forward Brandon Horvath continued his strong play, totaling 19 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, just two days after going 17-9-7 against Air Force. Senior forward Justin Bean finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds despite an off night shooting (7 for 16).

Both the Aggies and Spartans shot 46% from the field, but Utah State attempted 17 more shots while playing the second of three home games this week.

San Jose State played with just seven men after losing second-leading scorer Trey Anderson less than three minutes in the game after getting hit in the head. But the Spartans, who have lost nine straight games, trailed by just one point at halftime.