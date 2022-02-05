Olympics roundup: Park City’s Nick Page finishes fifth in moguls at first Olympics

Park City resident Nick Page made it through two moguls finals rounds, placing 10th out of 20 competitors in the first round and then sixth out of 12 competitors in the second round, to qualify for the medal event.

The 19-year-old traversed the bumpy course and landed a 1080 on his final jump in the medal round.

“I don’t even know a word for it right now, but it was really special,” Page said, per Team USA. “To think about all the work that I’ve been doing since last March when the season ended — I mean the last four years it’s been on my mind — that 20-second window. I was going up the lift for that last run thinking, ‘Man, this is it, this is what I’ve worked for, for so long.’”

Page finished in fifth place among the six competitors in the final round with a score of 78.90. Sweden’s Walter Wallberg finished took gold with a score of 83.23, upsetting favorite Mikael Kingsbury of Canada, who was expected to win the event. Ikuma Horishima of Japan. won bronze.

Jessie Diggins finishes sixth in in 15-kilometer skiathlon

Former Westminster student Jessie Diggins finished sixth in the 15-kilometer skiathlon on Saturday, with Rosie Brennan, who was born in Salt Lake City, taking 14th place.

In windy conditions in the mountains of Zhangjiakou, Norway’s Therese Johaug won gold with a time of 44:13.7, Russia Olympic Committee’s Natalia Nepryaeva, 30.2 seconds behind Johaug, won silver. Finishing right behind Nepryaeva, and 30.5 seconds behind Johaug, was Austria’s Teresa Stadlober, who won bronze.

Diggins finished the race with a time of 45:04.2, while Brennan finished with a time of 47:05.4.

USA short track speedskaters disqualified in semifinals of mixed team relay

The United States appeared to qualify for the finals of the short track speedskating mixed team relay, but were disqualified after a video review.

Initially, the USA finished in second, with Hungary in first, Russia Olympic Committee in third, and China in fourth, with the U.S. advancing to the medal final.

Skating the semifinal were three athletes with ties to Utah — Kristen Santos, Andrew Heo and Ryan Pivirotto.

After video review, judges ruled that the USA and Russia Olympic Committee were disqualified after a blocking penalty was called on both Pivirotto and the Russia Olympic Committee. This meant that last-place China went onto the medal final, where it won gold.

What to watch tonight

Three athletes with ties to Utah will be going for gold tonight.

Former Westminster students Bryce Bennett, Ryan Cochran-Siegle and Travis Ganong will compete in the alpine skiing downhill event in Yanqing, starting at 8 p.m. MST on NBC and continuing on USA network at 9 p.m.

Bennett is scheduled to go first, with Cochran-Siegle going 10th and Ganong going 20th.

Athletes will go flying down the two-mile long course, reaching speeds of up to 90 miles per hour.