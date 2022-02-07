10 best Valentine’s Day gifts for him and her

Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to tell your partner or friends how much you love them through romantic gestures or thoughtful gifts.

Mastering the art of gift-giving is hard. According to a WalletHub survey, Americans expect to spend $10.7 billion on jewelry, flowers and candy. But those items are only a few of the possibilities for what to buy your partner.

The coronavirus pandemic has put many under stressful situations the last few years, changing relationships and the expectations that come with the circumstance. In 2022, 58% of Americans value romantic gestures as more important to them now than they did before the pandemic, according to the survey.

If you’re in a stump about what to get your partner, here are gift recommendations for women and men.

For women

Eternity preserved roses

What : Flowers that are perfectly preserved for a full year. That’s an entire 365 days of thoughtfulness, according to Good Housekeeping. Not only is this a unique gift but also a chic addition to your home.

: Amazon. How much: $44.95.

2. Silk pajama set

What : Who doesn’t love silky PJs to wear to bed, the perfect outfit for a romantic movie marathon. These silk garments feel even better after a machine wash, bringing your partner pure comfort. The sets come in five different colors to choose from.

: LUNYA. How much: $198.

3. Voyager Bluetooth record player

What: This is the grown-up version of the mixtape, according to The Esquire. Pair it up with classic vinyl for the perfect present that doubles as home décor.

Where to buy : Urban Outfitters.

: Urban Outfitters. How much: $100.

4. Soy candle making kit

What: If your significant other loves a fun DIY project then this candle-making kit might be a guaranteed win. It includes everything you need to make a candle from scratch like melting pots, wicks, fragrances and more.

Where to buy: Amazon.

How much: $42.

5. ESPA restorative body oil

What : This is a luxurious skin oil that leaves the skin deeply nourished. The formula used the comforting aroma of rose geranium, sweet orange and lavender to restore balance and a sense of peace — the perfect thoughtful gift for your partner who may be into skincare.

y: Amazon. How much: $65.

For men

Yeti cooler

What : Since this is a great time to splurge, why not spend the big bucks on a Yeti cooler that can fill up to 26 cans and three inches worth of ice, per Buzzfeed.

: Amazon. How much: $299.

2. Pajama set

What : If his sleepwear could use an upgrade, consider this lightweight button-down pajama set. Choose from four different color options.

: Amazon. How much: $34.

3. No Bounds waterproof and dustproof speaker

What: These aux input speakers from House of Marley, founded by Bob Marley’s son, have impressive 10-hour battery life. Since the speaker is waterproof and dustproof, it can be a great companion for outdoor adventures.

Amazon. How much: $69.

4. Ergonomically designed knee chair

What : With COVID-19, kitchen tables and living rooms occasionally transform into offices which is why this kneeling chair is great to help you sit upright when using a desk.

: Amazon. How much: $105.

