Facebook Twitter
Saturday, March 5, 2022 | 
High School Girls Basketball Sports High School Sports

High school girls basketball: Herriman keeps its title hopes alive with 6A quarterfinal win over Riverton

By Bruce Smith
 March 1, 2022 11:36 p.m. MST
SHARE High school girls basketball: Herriman keeps its title hopes alive with 6A quarterfinal win over Riverton
Herriman’s Mariah Mons, wearing blue, drives into the lane

Herriman’s Mariah Mons drives into the lane during a 6A basketball playoff game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The opponent or the venue didn’t seem to faze the Herriman Mustangs Tuesday night.

Coach Kent Smith’s group endured a long day before starting their game at 9:15 p.m. at the Jon M. Huntsman Center, and then earned their 20th win the same way it had previously, relying on their 3-point shooting accuracy to upend Region 3 rival Riverton 49-41 in a quarterfinal of the 6A girls state basketball tournament.

Halli Burbidge scored 15 points, Presley Heggie had 11 and Mariah Mons 10 as the Mustangs moved forward to Thursday’s semifinal, where they will face undefeated Lone Peak for an opportunity to earn a trophy they narrowly missed last year, when they fell to Fremont in the title game.

“This is right where we expect to be,” Smith said. “We’re a ‘Final Four’ team now, and Riverton was right there with us. 

“If we shoot the ball well, we’re difficult to beat.”

merlin_2912108.jpg

Herriman’s Morgan Gronning battles Riverton’s Belle Christensen, Anna Ross, and Zariah Jenkins for the ball during a 6A basketball playoff game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
1 of 15
merlin_2912106.jpg

Herriman’s Shelby Ulibarri passes around the defense of Riverton’s Morganne McCleary during a 6A basketball playoff game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
2 of 15
merlin_2912104.jpg

Riverton’s Abby Coleman blocks Herriman’s Mariah Mons during a 6A basketball playoff game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
3 of 15
merlin_2912102.jpg

Riverton’s Morganne McCleary and Herriman’s Lexi Jensen battle for the ball during a 6A basketball playoff game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
4 of 15
merlin_2912100.jpg

Riverton and Herriman girls play in a 6A basketball playoff game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
5 of 15
Herriman’s Mariah Mons, wearing blue, drives into the lane

Herriman’s Mariah Mons drives into the lane during a 6A basketball playoff game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
6 of 15
merlin_2912096.jpg

Riverton and Herriman girls play in a 6A basketball playoff game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
7 of 15
merlin_2912094.jpg

Riverton and Herriman girls play in a 6A basketball playoff game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
8 of 15
merlin_2912092.jpg

Riverton and Herriman girls play in a 6A basketball playoff game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
9 of 15
merlin_2912090.jpg

Riverton and Herriman girls play in a 6A basketball playoff game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
10 of 15
merlin_2912088.jpg

Riverton and Herriman girls play in a 6A basketball playoff game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
11 of 15
merlin_2912086.jpg

Riverton and Herriman girls play in a 6A basketball playoff game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
12 of 15
merlin_2912084.jpg

Riverton and Herriman girls play in a 6A basketball playoff game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
13 of 15
merlin_2912082.jpg

Riverton and Herriman girls play in a 6A basketball playoff game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
14 of 15
merlin_2912080.jpg

Riverton and Herriman girls play in a 6A basketball playoff game at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
15 of 15
merlin_2912108.jpg
merlin_2912106.jpg
merlin_2912104.jpg
merlin_2912102.jpg
merlin_2912100.jpg
Herriman’s Mariah Mons, wearing blue, drives into the lane
merlin_2912096.jpg
merlin_2912094.jpg
merlin_2912092.jpg
merlin_2912090.jpg
merlin_2912088.jpg
merlin_2912086.jpg
merlin_2912084.jpg
merlin_2912082.jpg
merlin_2912080.jpg

Herriman led for most of the game. It was a defensive battle, and occasionally physical. It became especially heated in the third quarter, when both squads started realizing the game might be their last one. Riverton kept the contest close, taking advantage of its quickness, and eventually forced 20 turnovers. The Silverwolves also grabbed 13 offensive rebounds.

Herriman retaliated with 3-pointers. The Mustangs were 9-of-19 from long range - with Burbidge going 4-8. She was especially accurate in the fourth quarter, when she made two important ones in the final five minutes. 

Burbidge said playing in the spacious Huntsman Center was a lot different from a high school gym, and she also had to focus on where to set up her shot.

“There are three lines on the (arena) floor, but coach told us before the game which was for us,” she said. “I didn’t worry about my shooting, and it got easier when they started falling.”

The Mustangs and Silverwolves split their season series, each winning on the opponent’s home floor, so Smith appreciated winning the final one.

“This is the one that counts, and it keeps us moving forward,” he said.

Riverton (18-6) was led by Zariah Jenkins, who had 19 points and nine rebounds. Abigail McDougal had eight points and Anna Ross seven.

Next Up In Girls Prep Basketball
High school girls basketball: Piute, Tabiona to face each other in 1A girls’ championship
High school girls basketball: Strong defensive effort keys Fremont’s 6A semifinal win over Westlake
High school girls basketball: 6A/5A/4A/3A/2A/1A state tournament scores and schedules
High school girls basketball: Makeili Ika’s last-second layup propels Lone Peak past Herriman into the 6A championship game
High school girls basketball: Rich advances to 1A semifinals after win against Milford
High school girls basketball: Stout defense lifts Springville past Bountiful