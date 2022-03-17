Happy St. Patrick’s Day! Here’s where to get food deals

St. Patrick’s Day has arrived, and to celebrate, some food chains are offering deals and freebies, or turning some of their most popular items green.

Here’s a list of deals running on St. Patrick’s Day this year.

Note: Since deals are subject to change, be sure to double-check ahead of time with a specific location. This list will be updated as more deals come in.

Krispy Kreme

Customers can get a free green glazed doughnut at Krispy Kreme on St. Patrick’s Day — but the deal is only good if you wear green, according to Krispy Kreme’s official Twitter account.

It’s your lucky day! 🍀 Starting today our O'riginal Glazed Doughnuts are going GREEN 3/16 & 3/17! 🍩 Stop by a participating shop wearing green & we'll even give you a FREE O’riginal Glazed doughnut. How’s that for good luck? #StPatricksDay pic.twitter.com/OTROKINlUD — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) March 16, 2022

Noodles and Company

Noodles & Company is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with their “Saving Greens” deal. Customers can get a free small entree with the purchase of any entree. The deal is available at all locations, according to USA Today.

Del Taco

Del Yeah! Rewards members can get guacamole added to any order for free at Del Taco if they order in the app on Thursday, USA Today reported.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s has brought back its Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry for a limited time.

shamrock shake is back 2.21 ☘️ made some fanart using #cbf2ac 🎨 drop urs in the replies pic.twitter.com/fmXVVxGCDG — McDonald's (@McDonalds) February 9, 2022

Einstein Bros. Bagels

Einstein Bros. Bagels is turning its plain cream cheese into Shamrock Shear on Thursday, USA Today reported.

Cafe Rio

Cafe Rio is offering app users double points on entire orders to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

Bonus deals

Hungry Howie’s: Hungry Howie’s is offering customers 40% off any pizza through March 20 with the promo code FORTY, according to USA Today. The deal is for online carryout orders.

Hungry Howie’s is offering customers 40% off any pizza through March 20 with the promo code FORTY, according to USA Today. The deal is for online carryout orders. Dairy Queen: To celebrate spring, Dairy Queen is bringing back its Free Cone Day after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic. On March 21, customers can get a small vanilla ice cream cone for free.

POV you’re a 𝓕𝓻𝓮𝓮 𝓒𝓸𝓷𝓮...Stop by your DQ location on Monday, March 21st (the happiest day of the year) for Free Cone Day! Drop a “🍦” in the comments if you’re excited. pic.twitter.com/bYCmEFIxXM — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) March 11, 2022

The chain is also celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with its new mint brownie blizzard and returning mint chip shake, according to its Twitter account.

