Thursday, March 17, 2022 | 
Happy St. Patrick’s Day! Here’s where to get food deals

You can get a free green glazed doughnut at Krispy Kreme on Thursday

Lottie Elizabeth Johnson By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson
 March 17, 2022 9:28 a.m. MDT
Patrick Gallagher walks with his son, Finn, 5, in the St. Patrick’s Day parade at The Gateway in Salt Lake City on Saturday, March 12, 2022. Several restaurants are offering food deals for St. Patrick’s Day this year.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

St. Patrick’s Day has arrived, and to celebrate, some food chains are offering deals and freebies, or turning some of their most popular items green.

Here’s a list of deals running on St. Patrick’s Day this year.

Note: Since deals are subject to change, be sure to double-check ahead of time with a specific location. This list will be updated as more deals come in.

Krispy Kreme

Customers can get a free green glazed doughnut at Krispy Kreme on St. Patrick’s Day — but the deal is only good if you wear green, according to Krispy Kreme’s official Twitter account.

Noodles and Company

Noodles & Company is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with their “Saving Greens” deal. Customers can get a free small entree with the purchase of any entree. The deal is available at all locations, according to USA Today.

Del Taco

Del Yeah! Rewards members can get guacamole added to any order for free at Del Taco if they order in the app on Thursday, USA Today reported.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s has brought back its Shamrock Shake and Oreo Shamrock McFlurry for a limited time.

Einstein Bros. Bagels

Einstein Bros. Bagels is turning its plain cream cheese into Shamrock Shear on Thursday, USA Today reported.

Cafe Rio

Cafe Rio is offering app users double points on entire orders to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

Bonus deals

  • Hungry Howie’s: Hungry Howie’s is offering customers 40% off any pizza through March 20 with the promo code FORTY, according to USA Today. The deal is for online carryout orders.
  • Dairy Queen: To celebrate spring, Dairy Queen is bringing back its Free Cone Day after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic. On March 21, customers can get a small vanilla ice cream cone for free.

The chain is also celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with its new mint brownie blizzard and returning mint chip shake, according to its Twitter account.

  • Papa John’s: With BYU’s win over Long Beach State in the first round of the NIT Wednesday night, Cougar fans in Utah can get 50% off all pizzas at Papa John’s on Thursday, using the promo code “BYU50” online. The offer is only available online.

